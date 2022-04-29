Olympique Lyon hits the pitch against Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome on Sunday, May 1. The two Ligue 1 clubs will battle at 2:45 PM ET. Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league table, with 65 points. Olympique Lyon is eighth, with 53.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Olympique Lyon

Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon Stats

Olympique Marseille scores 1.6 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon concedes 1.3 per match (11th in league).

Olympique Lyon is third in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).

Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +23.

Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +11, seventh in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 51 shots) in 30 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has nine goals in 29 games.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 30 games (fifth in league).

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 PSG L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 FC Nantes W 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Stade Reims W 1-0 Away 5/1/2022 Olympique Lyon - Home 5/8/2022 FC Lorient - Away 5/14/2022 Stade Rennes - Away 5/21/2022 Strasbourg - Home

