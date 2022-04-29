Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Lyon hits the pitch against Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome on Sunday, May 1. The two Ligue 1 clubs will battle at 2:45 PM ET. Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league table, with 65 points. Olympique Lyon is eighth, with 53.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Olympique Lyon

Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon Stats

  • Olympique Marseille scores 1.6 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon concedes 1.3 per match (11th in league).
  • Olympique Lyon is third in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).
  • Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +23.
  • Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +11, seventh in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 51 shots) in 30 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has nine goals in 29 games.
  • Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 30 games (fifth in league).

Olympique Lyon Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

PSG

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

FC Nantes

W 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Reims

W 1-0

Away

5/1/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

5/8/2022

FC Lorient

-

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

5/21/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

Olympique Lyon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 6-1

Home

4/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 5-2

Home

5/1/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

5/8/2022

FC Metz

-

Away

5/14/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

5/21/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Marseille vs. Lyon

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 28, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) and left wing Joel Farabee (86) crash into the net during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy