How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Lyon hits the pitch against Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome on Sunday, May 1. The two Ligue 1 clubs will battle at 2:45 PM ET. Olympique Marseille is currently second in the league table, with 65 points. Olympique Lyon is eighth, with 53.
- Match Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Orange Velodrome
Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon Stats
- Olympique Marseille scores 1.6 goals per game (third in Ligue 1), and Olympique Lyon concedes 1.3 per match (11th in league).
- Olympique Lyon is third in Ligue 1 offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Olympique Marseille is third defensively (1.0 allowed per game).
- Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +23.
- Olympique Lyon's goal differential is +11, seventh in the league.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 51 shots) in 30 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Olympique Marseille is Cengiz Under, who has nine goals in 29 games.
- Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 30 games (fifth in league).
Olympique Lyon Key Players
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
PSG
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
FC Nantes
W 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Reims
W 1-0
Away
5/1/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
5/8/2022
FC Lorient
-
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
5/21/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
Olympique Lyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 6-1
Home
4/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 5-2
Home
5/1/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
5/8/2022
FC Metz
-
Away
5/14/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
5/21/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
