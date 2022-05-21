Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Strasbourg play Olympique Marseille. The game at Orange Velodrome begins at 3:00 PM ET. Olympique Marseille is third in the league, with 68 points. Strasbourg is fifth, with 63.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg

Olympique Marseille and Strasbourg Stats

  • Olympique Marseille has scored 59 goals in 37 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 39 in 37 (ninth in league).
  • Strasbourg has scored 60 goals in 37 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has given up 38 in 37 (sixth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Olympique Marseille is fourth in the league, at +21.
  • Strasbourg has a goal differential of +21 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

  • Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 31 games (10th in league).
  • Cengiz Under has nine goals in 32 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Olympique Marseille.
  • Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 31 league appearances.

Strasbourg Key Players

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 3-0

Home

5/8/2022

FC Lorient

W 3-0

Away

5/14/2022

Stade Rennes

L 2-0

Away

5/21/2022

Strasbourg

-

Home

Strasbourg Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

PSG

D 3-3

Home

5/7/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 1-0

Home

5/21/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Marseille vs. Strasbourg

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
