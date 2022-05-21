Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Saturday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Strasbourg play Olympique Marseille. The game at Orange Velodrome begins at 3:00 PM ET. Olympique Marseille is third in the league, with 68 points. Strasbourg is fifth, with 63.

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Orange Velodrome

Olympique Marseille and Strasbourg Stats

Olympique Marseille has scored 59 goals in 37 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 39 in 37 (ninth in league).

Strasbourg has scored 60 goals in 37 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has given up 38 in 37 (sixth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Olympique Marseille is fourth in the league, at +21.

Strasbourg has a goal differential of +21 for the season, which is fourth in the league.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 31 games (10th in league).

Cengiz Under has nine goals in 32 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Olympique Marseille.

Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 31 league appearances.

Olympique Marseille Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Olympique Lyon L 3-0 Home 5/8/2022 FC Lorient W 3-0 Away 5/14/2022 Stade Rennes L 2-0 Away 5/21/2022 Strasbourg - Home

