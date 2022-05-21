Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Olympique Marseille vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Strasbourg play Olympique Marseille. The game at Orange Velodrome begins at 3:00 PM ET. Olympique Marseille is third in the league, with 68 points. Strasbourg is fifth, with 63.
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Orange Velodrome
- Stadium: Orange Velodrome
Olympique Marseille and Strasbourg Stats
- Olympique Marseille has scored 59 goals in 37 matches (seventh in Ligue 1), and Strasbourg has conceded 39 in 37 (ninth in league).
- Strasbourg has scored 60 goals in 37 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has given up 38 in 37 (sixth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Olympique Marseille is fourth in the league, at +21.
- Strasbourg has a goal differential of +21 for the season, which is fourth in the league.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
- Dimitri Payet is Olympique Marseille's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 31 games (10th in league).
- Cengiz Under has nine goals in 32 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Olympique Marseille.
- Olympique Marseille's leader in assists is Payet, who has nine in 31 league appearances.
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 3-0
Home
5/8/2022
FC Lorient
W 3-0
Away
5/14/2022
Stade Rennes
L 2-0
Away
5/21/2022
Strasbourg
-
Home
Strasbourg Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
PSG
D 3-3
Home
5/7/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 1-0
Home
5/21/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Away
