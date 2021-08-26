How to Watch the Omega European Masters, Round 1

The Swiss stop of the European Tour, the Omega European Masters tournament kicks off on Thursday.

Coming off an exciting D+D Real Czech Masters tournament last weekend, one that saw American golfer Johannes Veerman win by two strokes after shooting a -15, the European Tour now heads to Crans-Montana in Switzerland for its next stop, the Omega European Masters tournament.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

You can stream the first round of the Omega European Masters online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Omega European Masters will feature some of the top golfers the European Tour has to offer, including Veerman, Italian golfer Francesco Molinari, known for winning the 2018 Open Championship, as well as Englishman Danny Willett, winner of the 2016 Masters.

The betting favorite, however, heading into the week's festivities isn't any of the aforementioned names, but rather Austrian golfer Bernd Wiesberger, who comes into the Omega European Masters tournament with +2200 odds to win, according to Golf News Net.

If that were to come to fruition, it would be Wiesberger's second European Tour win of the year, as the 35-year-old already took home first place back in May's Made in HimmerLand tournament.

After Wiesberger, Golf News Net has five players tied for second with +2800 odds to win the Omega European Masters tournament and another five tied for third-best odds at +3300, including Molinari and Veerman.

Another player to watch this week will be Sebastian Soderberg, who is the reigning winner of the tournament since it was last held in 2019.

All in all, despite the field not being as loaded as in other years due to the Ryder Cup and COVID-related travel issues, the Omega European Masters tournament promises to be an entertaining affair played on one of the most beautiful courses in the world.

Golf fans looking for something to watch should definitely tune in.