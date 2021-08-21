How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Orlando SC has been a tough team to beat over the month of August. It hasn't lost an MLS match since July 25, with three wins and a draw in that span.

Saturday night, Orlando will look to extend that streak when it hosts Chicago Fire FC in an Eastern Conference matchup. Orlando comes into the match with an 8-7-4 record so far this season, good for fifth place in the conference. Meanwhile, Chicago is 5-5-10 to this point, placing the team in 11th.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV-WRBWDT

The two sides met once earlier this season, and Fire FC clinched a 3-1 win at home behind seven saves from goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Leading Orlando's scoring attack is Nani, who has recorded nine goals this season. Nani has been primarily supported by Mauricio Pereyra, whose eight assists rank second in the league.

Orlando has used a trio of goalies this year, but Pedro Gallese has seen the most action and been the most successful. He's totaled a 4-2-4 record this year. Both Nani and Gallese were named MLS All-Stars earlier this month.

Luka Stojanović is the leading scorer for Chicago. He's recorded seven goals and two assists so far in 2021. Shuttleworth is fourth in MLS with 65 saves. He's picked up a win in five of his 19 appearances this year.

This game gets underway Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. on My Network TV-WRBWDT.

