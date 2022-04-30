Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC takes on Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, April 30. The two MLS teams will square off at 7:30 PM ET. Orlando City SC is eighth in the league in points, with 14. Charlotte FC is 17th, with 10.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC puts up 1.1 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC gives up 1.2 per match (15th in league).

Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 9 matches), and Orlando City SC is 12th in goals conceded (10 in 9).

Orlando City SC's goal differential (0) is 11th in the league.

Charlotte FC's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.

Alexandre Pato has two goals in nine games -- tops on Orlando City SC, and 28th in the league.

Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's joint top scorer this season, with two goals (on 13 shots, 1.4 per game) in nine league appearances.

Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Facundo Torres, who has two (on six chances created) in eight league appearances.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Chicago W 1-0 Home 4/16/2022 Columbus W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 New York L 3-0 Home 4/30/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 5/7/2022 Montreal - Away 5/14/2022 Toronto FC - Away 5/22/2022 Austin FC - Away

