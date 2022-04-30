Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC takes on Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, April 30. The two MLS teams will square off at 7:30 PM ET. Orlando City SC is eighth in the league in points, with 14. Charlotte FC is 17th, with 10.
Orlando City SC and Charlotte FC Stats
- Orlando City SC puts up 1.1 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC gives up 1.2 per match (15th in league).
- Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 9 matches), and Orlando City SC is 12th in goals conceded (10 in 9).
- Orlando City SC's goal differential (0) is 11th in the league.
- Charlotte FC's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Alexandre Pato has two goals in nine games -- tops on Orlando City SC, and 28th in the league.
- Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's joint top scorer this season, with two goals (on 13 shots, 1.4 per game) in nine league appearances.
- Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Facundo Torres, who has two (on six chances created) in eight league appearances.
Charlotte FC Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Chicago
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Columbus
W 2-0
Away
4/24/2022
New York
L 3-0
Home
4/30/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
Montreal
-
Away
5/14/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
5/22/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
New England
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Colorado
D 0-0
Away
4/30/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
5/7/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/14/2022
Montreal
-
Home
5/22/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
