Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC takes on Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, April 30. The two MLS teams will square off at 7:30 PM ET. Orlando City SC is eighth in the league in points, with 14. Charlotte FC is 17th, with 10.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Exploria Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC and Charlotte FC Stats

  • Orlando City SC puts up 1.1 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Charlotte FC gives up 1.2 per match (15th in league).
  • Charlotte FC is 24th in MLS in goals scored (eight in 9 matches), and Orlando City SC is 12th in goals conceded (10 in 9).
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential (0) is 11th in the league.
  • Charlotte FC's goal differential (-3) is 19th in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Alexandre Pato has two goals in nine games -- tops on Orlando City SC, and 28th in the league.
  • Ercan Kara is Orlando City SC's joint top scorer this season, with two goals (on 13 shots, 1.4 per game) in nine league appearances.
  • Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Facundo Torres, who has two (on six chances created) in eight league appearances.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Chicago

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Columbus

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

New York

L 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

Montreal

-

Away

5/14/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

5/22/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

New England

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Colorado

D 0-0

Away

4/30/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

5/7/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/14/2022

Montreal

-

Home

5/22/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
