How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in MLS will include Orlando City SC versus FC Cincinnati, with action starting from Exploria Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC has four points, ranking eighth overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has zero points, and is 28th overall.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Orlando City SC and FC Cincinnati Stats
- Orlando City SC was 10th in MLS in goals scored last season (1.5 per game), and FC Cincinnati was 27th defensively (2.2 allowed).
- FC Cincinnati put up 1.1 goals per match last season (23rd in MLS), and Orlando City SC allowed 1.5 (14th in league).
- Orlando City SC was 15th in the league in goal differential last season, at 0.
- FC Cincinnati was 27th in the league in goal differential last season, at -37.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Daryl Dike had 11 goals in 19 games last year.
- Nani recorded 10 goals in 30 games last season.
- Mauricio Pereyra's assist tally reached nine assists last season.
FC Cincinnati Key Players
- Brenner scored eight goals (on 38 shots) last season.
- Luciano Acosta contributed seven goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.
- Acosta had seven assists (on 71 chances created) last season.
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/27/2022
Montreal
W 2-0
Home
3/5/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Away
3/12/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
3/19/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
3/27/2022
Portland
-
Away
4/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Austin FC
L 5-0
Away
3/5/2022
DC United
L 1-0
Home
3/12/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
3/19/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
3/26/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Montreal
-
Home
