Saturday in MLS will include Orlando City SC versus FC Cincinnati, with action starting from Exploria Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC has four points, ranking eighth overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has zero points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC and FC Cincinnati Stats

Orlando City SC was 10th in MLS in goals scored last season (1.5 per game), and FC Cincinnati was 27th defensively (2.2 allowed).

FC Cincinnati put up 1.1 goals per match last season (23rd in MLS), and Orlando City SC allowed 1.5 (14th in league).

Orlando City SC was 15th in the league in goal differential last season, at 0.

FC Cincinnati was 27th in the league in goal differential last season, at -37.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Daryl Dike had 11 goals in 19 games last year.

Nani recorded 10 goals in 30 games last season.

Mauricio Pereyra's assist tally reached nine assists last season.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Brenner scored eight goals (on 38 shots) last season.

Luciano Acosta contributed seven goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.

Acosta had seven assists (on 71 chances created) last season.

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/27/2022 Montreal W 2-0 Home 3/5/2022 Chicago D 0-0 Away 3/12/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 3/19/2022 Los Angeles - Away 3/27/2022 Portland - Away 4/2/2022 LAFC - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule