How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) makes a pass against the Chicago Fire during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday in MLS will include Orlando City SC versus FC Cincinnati, with action starting from Exploria Stadium at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC has four points, ranking eighth overall in the league. FC Cincinnati has zero points, and is 28th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Cincinnati

Orlando City SC and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • Orlando City SC was 10th in MLS in goals scored last season (1.5 per game), and FC Cincinnati was 27th defensively (2.2 allowed).
  • FC Cincinnati put up 1.1 goals per match last season (23rd in MLS), and Orlando City SC allowed 1.5 (14th in league).
  • Orlando City SC was 15th in the league in goal differential last season, at 0.
  • FC Cincinnati was 27th in the league in goal differential last season, at -37.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Daryl Dike had 11 goals in 19 games last year.
  • Nani recorded 10 goals in 30 games last season.
  • Mauricio Pereyra's assist tally reached nine assists last season.

FC Cincinnati Key Players

  • Brenner scored eight goals (on 38 shots) last season.
  • Luciano Acosta contributed seven goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 31 league appearances.
  • Acosta had seven assists (on 71 chances created) last season.

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/27/2022

Montreal

W 2-0

Home

3/5/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Away

3/12/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

3/19/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

3/27/2022

Portland

-

Away

4/2/2022

LAFC

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Austin FC

L 5-0

Away

3/5/2022

DC United

L 1-0

Home

3/12/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

3/19/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

3/26/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Montreal

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
