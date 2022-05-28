Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

May 25, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) reacts after scoring a penalty kick at the end of overtime against Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas will visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. Orlando City SC is currently seventh in the league in points, with 21. FC Dallas is fifth, with 22.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas

Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Exploria Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC and FC Dallas Stats

Orlando City SC has scored 16 goals in 13 games (15th in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded 12 in 13 (third in league).

FC Dallas is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 15th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).

In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is 14th in the league, at -1.

FC Dallas is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has three goals (on 15 shots) in 13 league games.

Kara also has three goals (in 13 league games).

Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Alexandre Pato, who has three (on 10 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Montreal L 4-1 Away 5/14/2022 Toronto FC W 1-0 Away 5/22/2022 Austin FC D 2-2 Away 5/28/2022 FC Dallas - Home 6/15/2022 New England - Away 6/18/2022 Houston - Home 6/24/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away

FC Dallas Schedule