Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Dallas will visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. Orlando City SC is currently seventh in the league in points, with 21. FC Dallas is fifth, with 22.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas
- Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Orlando City SC and FC Dallas Stats
- Orlando City SC has scored 16 goals in 13 games (15th in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded 12 in 13 (third in league).
- FC Dallas is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 15th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is 14th in the league, at -1.
- FC Dallas is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +9.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has three goals (on 15 shots) in 13 league games.
- Kara also has three goals (in 13 league games).
- Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Alexandre Pato, who has three (on 10 chances created) in 13 league appearances.
FC Dallas Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Montreal
L 4-1
Away
5/14/2022
Toronto FC
W 1-0
Away
5/22/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Away
5/28/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
6/15/2022
New England
-
Away
6/18/2022
Houston
-
Home
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-1
Away
5/18/2022
Vancouver
L 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Minnesota United FC
L 2-1
Home
5/28/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
6/18/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
6/25/2022
Austin FC
-
Away
6/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
How To Watch
May
28
2022
FC Dallas at Orlando City SC
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)