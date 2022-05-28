Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) reacts after scoring a penalty kick at the end of overtime against Inter Miami at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas will visit Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on CBS. Orlando City SC is currently seventh in the league in points, with 21. FC Dallas is fifth, with 22.

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Exploria Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC and FC Dallas Stats

  • Orlando City SC has scored 16 goals in 13 games (15th in MLS), and FC Dallas has conceded 12 in 13 (third in league).
  • FC Dallas is sixth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is 15th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is 14th in the league, at -1.
  • FC Dallas is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +9.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has three goals (on 15 shots) in 13 league games.
  Kara also has three goals (in 13 league games).
  • Orlando City SC's leader in assists is Alexandre Pato, who has three (on 10 chances created) in 13 league appearances.

FC Dallas Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Montreal

L 4-1

Away

5/14/2022

Toronto FC

W 1-0

Away

5/22/2022

Austin FC

D 2-2

Away

5/28/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

6/15/2022

New England

-

Away

6/18/2022

Houston

-

Home

6/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-1

Away

5/18/2022

Vancouver

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Minnesota United FC

L 2-1

Home

5/28/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

6/18/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

6/25/2022

Austin FC

-

Away

6/29/2022

LAFC

-

Away

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18364102
