Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston Dynamo will take to the pitch against Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 18 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 22 points, ranking 11th in the league. Houston has 18 points, and is 16th overall.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Houston
- Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Orlando City SC and Houston Stats
- Orlando City SC has scored 18 goals in 15 games (15th in MLS), and Houston has given up 17 in 14 (10th in league).
- Houston is 18th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 14 matches), and Orlando City SC is 18th in goals conceded (21 in 15).
- Orlando City SC's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.
- Houston's goal differential (0) is 12th in the league.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has four goals (on 17 shots) in 15 league games.
- Mauricio Pereyra has four assists in 15 games -- No. 1 on Orlando City SC, and ninth in the league.
Houston Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Austin FC
D 2-2
Away
5/28/2022
FC Dallas
L 3-1
Home
6/15/2022
New England
D 1-1
Away
6/18/2022
Houston
-
Home
6/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/4/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/9/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Seattle
L 1-0
Home
5/22/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-0
Away
5/28/2022
Real Salt Lake
L 3-0
Away
6/18/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
6/25/2022
Chicago
-
Home
6/29/2022
Portland
-
Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
