Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/18/2022

May 25, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp (1) reacts after making a stop against Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) during the second half at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo will take to the pitch against Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 18 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on FOX. Orlando City SC currently has 22 points, ranking 11th in the league. Houston has 18 points, and is 16th overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Houston

Match Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Exploria Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC and Houston Stats

Orlando City SC has scored 18 goals in 15 games (15th in MLS), and Houston has given up 17 in 14 (10th in league).

Houston is 18th in MLS in goals scored (17 in 14 matches), and Orlando City SC is 18th in goals conceded (21 in 15).

Orlando City SC's goal differential (-3) is 18th in the league.

Houston's goal differential (0) is 12th in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Orlando City SC is led by Ercan Kara, who has four goals (on 17 shots) in 15 league games.

Also atop the scoring charts for Orlando City SC is Kara, who has four goals in 15 games.

Mauricio Pereyra has four assists in 15 games -- No. 1 on Orlando City SC, and ninth in the league.

Houston Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Austin FC D 2-2 Away 5/28/2022 FC Dallas L 3-1 Home 6/15/2022 New England D 1-1 Away 6/18/2022 Houston - Home 6/24/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/4/2022 DC United - Home 7/9/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home

Houston Schedule