Orlando City SC will take to the pitch against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, April 2 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA League Pass. LAFC currently has 10 points, ranking first in the league. Orlando City SC has eight points, and is sixth overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. LAFC

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC and LAFC Stats

LAFC is third in MLS offensively (2.3 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is fifth defensively (0.6 conceded per game).

Orlando City SC has scored five goals in 5 games (13th in MLS), and LAFC has given up two in 4 (second in league).

LAFC's goal differential is +7, which is second in the league.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in four games (first in league).

The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Ryan Hollingshead, who has two goals in four games.

Brian Rodriguez is LAFC's leader in assists, with one (on five chances created) in four league appearances.

LAFC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/6/2022 Portland D 1-1 Home 3/12/2022 Inter Miami CF W 2-0 Away 3/20/2022 Vancouver W 3-1 Home 4/2/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 4/9/2022 Los Angeles - Away 4/17/2022 Sporting Kansas City - Home 4/24/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away

Orlando City SC Schedule