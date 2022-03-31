How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando City SC will take to the pitch against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, April 2 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA League Pass. LAFC currently has 10 points, ranking first in the league. Orlando City SC has eight points, and is sixth overall.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
Orlando City SC and LAFC Stats
- LAFC is third in MLS offensively (2.3 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is fifth defensively (0.6 conceded per game).
- Orlando City SC has scored five goals in 5 games (13th in MLS), and LAFC has given up two in 4 (second in league).
- LAFC's goal differential is +7, which is second in the league.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.
LAFC Key Players
- LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in four games (first in league).
- The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Ryan Hollingshead, who has two goals in four games.
- Brian Rodriguez is LAFC's leader in assists, with one (on five chances created) in four league appearances.
Orlando City SC Key Players
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Home
3/12/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
Vancouver
W 3-1
Home
4/2/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
4/9/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
4/17/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Home
4/24/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 2-1
Home
3/19/2022
Los Angeles
W 1-0
Away
3/27/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Away
4/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Chicago
-
Home
4/16/2022
Columbus
-
Away
4/24/2022
New York
-
Home
How To Watch
April
2
2022
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
