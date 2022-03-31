Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) passes the ball during the second half against Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara (21) at Providence Park. The game ended tied 1-1. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC will take to the pitch against Los Angeles FC on Saturday, April 2 in MLS. The game at Exploria Stadium starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA League Pass. LAFC currently has 10 points, ranking first in the league. Orlando City SC has eight points, and is sixth overall.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. LAFC

  • Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Stadium: Exploria Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando City SC and LAFC Stats

  • LAFC is third in MLS offensively (2.3 goals per match), and Orlando City SC is fifth defensively (0.6 conceded per game).
  • Orlando City SC has scored five goals in 5 games (13th in MLS), and LAFC has given up two in 4 (second in league).
  • LAFC's goal differential is +7, which is second in the league.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is +2, eighth in the league.

LAFC Key Players

  • LAFC is led by Carlos Vela, who has four goals in four games (first in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for LAFC is Ryan Hollingshead, who has two goals in four games.
  • Brian Rodriguez is LAFC's leader in assists, with one (on five chances created) in four league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Home

3/12/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

Vancouver

W 3-1

Home

4/2/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

4/9/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

4/17/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Home

4/24/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 2-1

Home

3/19/2022

Los Angeles

W 1-0

Away

3/27/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Away

4/2/2022

LAFC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Chicago

-

Home

4/16/2022

Columbus

-

Away

4/24/2022

New York

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
