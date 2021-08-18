August 18, 2021
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nashville SC puts their undefeated home record on the line against Eastern Conference foe Orlando City SC.
Author:

Nashville SC enter Wednesday in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference, fresh off a five-goal outburst against D.C. United, their second five-goal performance in a month. They play host to Orlando, which has only netted eight goals in the last month but remains just one point back of Nashville.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 18, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WRBWDT – Orlando, FL)

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Nashville sits in third place in the Eastern Conference and has earned 26 of their 31 points at home. The team outscored their opponents 13-3 during its last three home matches, with five of those goals coming from forward C.J. Sapong. Sapong’s eight goals puts him halfway to his career-high of 16 in 2017. German midfielder Hany Mukhtar is tied with Sapong for the team lead in goals, has notched four goals during this span, including a hat trick in the first 16 minutes of a July 17 home match against Chicago.

Orlando City SC have surrendered 11 goals in their last six matches, including five in a shutout loss at New York City FC, their only loss during that span. While they are just two points shy of second place in the Eastern Conference, they are only four points clear of the last playoff spot.

Against Nashville, Orlando is looking for its first road victory since a 2-1 win at Inter Miami CF back in June. A win would push Orlando City SC past Nashville SC into second place in the Eastern Conference.

With three goals and three assists in his last five MLS games, Orlando City midfielder Nani would be the sixth MLS scorer to crack double-digit goals in 2021 should he notch a goal against Nashville.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2021

Orlando City SC vs Nashville SC

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WRBW-DT – Orlando, FL)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC

