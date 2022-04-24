Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Orlando City SC hosts New York Red Bulls in MLS at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, April 24. The two clubs will play at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Orlando City SC is seventh overall in the league in points, with 14. New York is 10th, with 11.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New York

Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Exploria Stadium

Orlando City SC and New York Stats

Orlando City SC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (12th in MLS), and New York is giving up 0.9 per game (fourth in league).

New York scores 1.4 goals per match (12th in MLS), and Orlando City SC gives up 0.9 per game (eighth in league).

In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is ninth in the league, at +3.

New York's goal differential (+4) is seventh in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Junior Urso is Orlando City SC's leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots) in eight league games.

Alexandre Pato also has two goals (in eight league games).

Facundo Torres is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with two in seven games (10th in league).

New York Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/2/2022 LAFC L 4-2 Home 4/9/2022 Chicago W 1-0 Home 4/16/2022 Columbus W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 New York - Home 4/30/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 5/7/2022 Montreal - Away 5/14/2022 Toronto FC - Away

New York Schedule