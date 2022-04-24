Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Orlando City SC hosts New York Red Bulls in MLS at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, April 24. The two clubs will play at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Orlando City SC is seventh overall in the league in points, with 14. New York is 10th, with 11.
How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New York
- Match Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Exploria Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Orlando City SC and New York Stats
- Orlando City SC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (12th in MLS), and New York is giving up 0.9 per game (fourth in league).
- New York scores 1.4 goals per match (12th in MLS), and Orlando City SC gives up 0.9 per game (eighth in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is ninth in the league, at +3.
- New York's goal differential (+4) is seventh in the league.
Orlando City SC Key Players
- Junior Urso is Orlando City SC's leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots) in eight league games.
- Alexandre Pato also has two goals (in eight league games).
- Facundo Torres is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with two in seven games (10th in league).
New York Key Players
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
LAFC
L 4-2
Home
4/9/2022
Chicago
W 1-0
Home
4/16/2022
Columbus
W 2-0
Away
4/24/2022
New York
-
Home
4/30/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
5/7/2022
Montreal
-
Away
5/14/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/2/2022
New England
W 1-0
Away
4/9/2022
Montreal
L 2-1
Home
4/16/2022
FC Dallas
D 0-0
Home
4/24/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
4/30/2022
Chicago
-
Away
5/7/2022
Portland
-
Home
5/14/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
How To Watch
April
24
2022
New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)