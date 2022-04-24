Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder Yann Ekra (7) controls the ball from Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder Yann Ekra (7) controls the ball from Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC hosts New York Red Bulls in MLS at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, April 24. The two clubs will play at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on ESPN. Orlando City SC is seventh overall in the league in points, with 14. New York is 10th, with 11.

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. New York

Orlando City SC and New York Stats

  • Orlando City SC is scoring 1.3 goals per game (12th in MLS), and New York is giving up 0.9 per game (fourth in league).
  • New York scores 1.4 goals per match (12th in MLS), and Orlando City SC gives up 0.9 per game (eighth in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Orlando City SC is ninth in the league, at +3.
  • New York's goal differential (+4) is seventh in the league.

Orlando City SC Key Players

  • Junior Urso is Orlando City SC's leading scorer, with two goals (on three shots) in eight league games.
  • Alexandre Pato also has two goals (in eight league games).
  • Facundo Torres is Orlando City SC's leader in assists, with two in seven games (10th in league).

New York Key Players

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

LAFC

L 4-2

Home

4/9/2022

Chicago

W 1-0

Home

4/16/2022

Columbus

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

New York

-

Home

4/30/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

5/7/2022

Montreal

-

Away

5/14/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/2/2022

New England

W 1-0

Away

4/9/2022

Montreal

L 2-1

Home

4/16/2022

FC Dallas

D 0-0

Home

4/24/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

4/30/2022

Chicago

-

Away

5/7/2022

Portland

-

Home

5/14/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

How To Watch

April
24
2022

New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) is fouled as he shoots by San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Nuggets

By Kristofer Habbas38 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Soccer

Racing Club Avellaneda vs. Newell's Old Boys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rowdies midfielder Yann Ekra (7) controls the ball from Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato (7) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
USATSI_18123330
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina38 seconds ago
Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Xander Schauffele tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round

By Matthew Beighle29 minutes ago
USATSI_16925009 (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_17922367 (3)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy