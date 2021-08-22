How to Watch Pride at Spirit in the NWSL

Orlando and Washington are both looking for their sixth win of the year when they battle on Sunday afternoon.

The Orlando Pride have been struggling lately as they have won just one game out of their last seven. They do have three ties during that time, but they want to get back in the win column when they take on Washington on Sunday.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 22, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the recent rough stretch, the Pride are still in fourth place in the NWSL thanks to winning four of the first six games to start the year. They currently sit eight points behind Portland Thorns FC for first place.

Washington, who is just two points behind the Pride, come in without a win in their last three games. They are looking to snap out the funk and draw even with the Pride in the standings with a win. They are lead by Sydney Leroux who has seven goals this season and Olympian Alex Morgan who has four goals despite just playing in seven games this year.

The Pride and Spirit have battled twice already this season with both ending in a 1-1 tie. If present history is any indication expect a low-scoring game between these two teams. They each have more ties than wins and are both trying to change the tide and go on a run in the right direction.

