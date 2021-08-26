How to Watch Canadian Championship: Pacific FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The first-ever meeting between the two sides takes place in the preliminary round of the Canadian Championship.

The first-ever B.C. Derby marks the final game of the preliminary round for the 2021 tournament, featuring 13 of the top teams in Canada.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC won this event in 2015 but have finished runner-up a remarkable seven times. The three Major League Soccer teams in this tournament have won all 12 iterations of the Championship, with Toronto FC winning seven times and Montreal four.

Canadian Premier League leaders Pacific FC aims to be the first CPL side to hoist the Voyageurs Cup.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the game on fuboTV.

Pacific enters this tournament off a 2-1 loss in league play to Cavalry FC on Friday, cutting Pacific’s lead in the standings to just one point. Vancouver is currently in the midst of a tough start to the MLS season, winning only five times in 20 games. The team is currently four points outside of the playoffs in the Western Conference.

Whitecaps are led by forward Cristian Dájome, who has netted eight goals and assisted on three others but has been held scoreless in his last three matches. The right-footed Colombian has accounted for 11 goals and seven assists in two seasons since being acquired by Vancouver.

The winner of this match will advance to face CPL side Cavalry FC in the quarterfinals in mid-September. Cavalry advanced by defeating FC Edmonton 2-0 on August 15.

