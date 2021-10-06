How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton:

First-place club Pacific FC looks to add to its lead on the league table when it visits FC Edmonton on Wednesday.

Facing Pacific FC has been a tough task for any team in the Canadian Premier League this year. Sitting in first place with an 11-6-4 record, it leads the league in goals scored and is second in goals against.

Few clubs have played Pacific as tough as FC Edmonton has this year. Their previous three meetings have resulted in two draws, and a 2-1 Pacific win. Edmonton has a 4-7-10 record this season.

Edmonton attacker Easton Ongaro has particularly been a thorn in Pacific's side. He's scored in each of the three previous matchups and will look to make it four-for-four Wednesday night. Those are three of Ongaro's nine total goals, which are tied for second-most in the CPL.

This match also features two of the top statistical defenders in the CPL. Pacific's Kadin Chung leads the league with 42 interceptions while Edmonton's Paris Donald Gee is tied for the league lead with 35 tackles.

Catch this match Wednesday night with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET.

