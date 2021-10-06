    • October 6, 2021
    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    First-place club Pacific FC looks to add to its lead on the league table when it visits FC Edmonton on Wednesday.
    Facing Pacific FC has been a tough task for any team in the Canadian Premier League this year. Sitting in first place with an 11-6-4 record, it leads the league in goals scored and is second in goals against.

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton:

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

    You can stream the Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Few clubs have played Pacific as tough as FC Edmonton has this year. Their previous three meetings have resulted in two draws, and a 2-1 Pacific win. Edmonton has a 4-7-10 record this season.

    Edmonton attacker Easton Ongaro has particularly been a thorn in Pacific's side. He's scored in each of the three previous matchups and will look to make it four-for-four Wednesday night. Those are three of Ongaro's nine total goals, which are tied for second-most in the CPL.

    This match also features two of the top statistical defenders in the CPL. Pacific's Kadin Chung leads the league with 42 interceptions while Edmonton's Paris Donald Gee is tied for the league lead with 35 tackles.

    Catch this match Wednesday night with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton

    TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
