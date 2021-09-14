How to Watch Pacific FC vs. FC Edmonton

Pacific FC face FC Edmonton for the second time in three matches in Canadian Premier League action.

Pacific FC ride a three-match winning streak into Tuesday's meeting against FC Edmonton. The club looks to increase its lead at the top of the Canadian Premier League standings.

The two squads met on Sept. 4, with Pacific FC earning a 2-1 win behind a pair of first-half goals from forward Alejandro Díaz and defender Kadin Chung. Chung's 34th minute goal was his first of the year and only his second in three CPL seasons.

After that defeat, FC Edmonton broke a seven-game winless streak with a 3-0 win against Valour FC in its next game.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 14, 2021

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

Pacific FC and FC Edmonton played to a 2-2 draw in August at Starlight Stadium. Terran Campbell, tied for the team lead in goals with seven, gave Pacific the lead in the 54th minute of that match before Edmonton’s Tobias Warschewski tied it up 22 minutes later to ensure the draw.

Edmonton FC went winless in August and have not earned three points against a team other than Valour FC since July 21, a 1-0 win against HFQ Wanderers.

The Eddies are led by forward Easton Ongaro, who has notched a team-high six goals in 17 appearances this season, including a header in the victory over the Valour last week.

The teams will face each other twice more this season, on Oct. 6th in Edmonton and Oct. 26th at Starlight Stadium.