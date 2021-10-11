    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pacific FC and HFX Wanderers FC each come into Monday's Canadian Premier League matchup looking to rebound from a loss.
    Author:

    With just under one month to go in the Canadian Premier League season, Pacific FC sits at the top of the table. However, the club's lead has shrunk in recent weeks with losses in two of its last three matches.

    In its match Monday, Pacific FC faces an HFX Wanderers team also coming off a loss and looking to break free of the pack in the middle of the standings.

    How to Watch: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

    You can stream the Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Pacific enters this match with an 11-5-6 record. The club has 39 points, which places it two points ahead of both Forge FC and Cavalry FC. In its most recent match Wednesday, it fell 2–1 to FC Edmonton.

    HFX Wanderers FC sports a 7-7-8 record. With 29 points, the club is in fifth place, just two points behind fourth-place York United FC. In its latest match Wednesday, HFX Wanderers FC lost 1–0 to Forge. 

    Monday's match features the CPL's top-scoring team in Pacific FC going up against the top-scoring player. Pacific has 37 goals this year, nine more than the next closest club, York United FC. HFX Wanderers forward João Morelli paces all players with 14 goals; no other player has more than 10.

    Wednesday's match is the third and final meeting between these two clubs this season. They faced each other in the season opener back in June, a 2–0 Pacific win. Their second meeting came in July, a 0–0 draw.

    Kickoff from Wanderers Grounds is set for 1 p.m. ET Monday. Catch the action on Fox Soccer Plus. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_12986018
    Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Soccer

    How to Watch Malta at Cyprus in World Cup Qualifying

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) pulls his jersey during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    3 hours ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    NCAA Football

    Louisiana vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16900903
    Other

    How to Watch 2021 Boston Marathon

    5 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16917475
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Lakers

    15 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy