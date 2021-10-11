Pacific FC and HFX Wanderers FC each come into Monday's Canadian Premier League matchup looking to rebound from a loss.

With just under one month to go in the Canadian Premier League season, Pacific FC sits at the top of the table. However, the club's lead has shrunk in recent weeks with losses in two of its last three matches.

In its match Monday, Pacific FC faces an HFX Wanderers team also coming off a loss and looking to break free of the pack in the middle of the standings.

How to Watch: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC

Match Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

Pacific enters this match with an 11-5-6 record. The club has 39 points, which places it two points ahead of both Forge FC and Cavalry FC. In its most recent match Wednesday, it fell 2–1 to FC Edmonton.

HFX Wanderers FC sports a 7-7-8 record. With 29 points, the club is in fifth place, just two points behind fourth-place York United FC. In its latest match Wednesday, HFX Wanderers FC lost 1–0 to Forge.

Monday's match features the CPL's top-scoring team in Pacific FC going up against the top-scoring player. Pacific has 37 goals this year, nine more than the next closest club, York United FC. HFX Wanderers forward João Morelli paces all players with 14 goals; no other player has more than 10.

Wednesday's match is the third and final meeting between these two clubs this season. They faced each other in the season opener back in June, a 2–0 Pacific win. Their second meeting came in July, a 0–0 draw.

Kickoff from Wanderers Grounds is set for 1 p.m. ET Monday. Catch the action on Fox Soccer Plus.

