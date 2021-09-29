September 29, 2021
How to Watch Pacific FC at Valour FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Unbeaten against Valour FC this season, top-of-the-table Pacific aims for its first win in three weeks.
Author:

Pacific has not won since Sept. 9 but remains four points clear of Cavalry FC, leading the Canadian Premier League standings as the postseason approaches. Valour FC is currently six points shy of fourth-place York United FC for the fourth and final playoff spot, and the team has yet to defeat Pacific in three previous tries this season.

How to Watch Pacific FC at Valour FC:

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream Pacific FC at Valour FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pacific features a three-man scoring attack, as Terran Campbell, Alejandro Díaz Liceága and Marco Bustos reside in the top seven of CPL goal scorers. 

This opportunistic trio should relish the fact that Valour goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois has been recalled from loan by CF Montréal of Major League Soccer, turning the gloves over to Matthew Silva. Sirois posted a league-high seven shutouts in 15 starts this season, whereas Silva has only one clean sheet in four starts.

These squads met three times in August, all ending in the same result: a Pacific win. The Tridents have scored multiple goals in each match, outscoring Valour 7-4, with Díaz Liceága and Campbell each depositing a pair of goals in the series.

Pacific’s domination is not just something that has occurred this season, as it owns a 7-1-1 all-time mark over Valour.

Both sides will be missing key players due to yellow card accumulations as Valour captain Daryl Fordyce and Pacific forward Josh Heard will sit.  

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Pacific FC at Valour FC

TV CHANNEL: Fox Soccer Plus
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
