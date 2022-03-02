Reigning Copa Libertadores champion Palmeiras face off today in the second leg of the South American Super Cup against reigning Copa Sudamericana champion Athletico Paranaense.

Allianz Park in São Paulo, the home of Brazilian club Palmeiras, will crown the winner of the South American Super Cup today after a 2-2 draw last week at Athletico Paranaense's home stadium means that there is still everything to play for in the second leg.

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Athletico Paranaense Today:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

The first leg was a dynamic match that had clear chances on both ends of the pitch. Both teams ended with just about equal ball possession (49 percent to Paranaense and 51 percent to Palmeiras) with double figures in the shots category (14 to Paranaense and 17 for Palmeiras).

David Terans opened the scoring on the night for Paranaense in minute 19 only for Jailson to tie it up shortly after. Marlos put the home team up 2-1 later on in the match. The referee then awarded Palmeiras with extra time, the last gasp penalty kick that was put away by Raphael Veiga.

Palmeiras will be able to count on the return of its captain and star defender Gustavo Gómez who was unable to participate in the first leg due to testing positive for COVID-19.

