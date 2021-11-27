Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Flamengo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Copa Libertadores final will take place Saturday in Uruguay.
    The 2021 Copa Libertadores will conclude on Saturday with a pair of Brazilian sides meeting. Palmerias and Flamengo are competing for the title and an automatic qualifying spot into the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup.

    How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Flamengo Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    Live Stream Palmeiras vs. Flamengo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Palmeiras has won this event twice, including last season. Flamengo has won twice as well, most recently in 2019. This is the second year in a row that the final match has featured a pair of Brazilian teams.

    Palmeiras won five of its six group stage matches, while Flamengo had three wins and three draws. Both teams won their groups and qualified for the Round of 16.

    From there, Palmeieras beat Universidad Catolica, Sao Paulo and Atlético Mineiro to get to the final, while Flamengo defeated Defensa y Justicia, Olimpia and Barcelona.

    Outside of the Copa Libertadores, these two clubs met in September in domestic play, with Flamengo winning 3-1. Michael scored two goals and Pedro added another for Flamengo, while Palmeiras got a goal from Wesley early in the match. Palmerias had possession for 59% of the match and took one more shot than Flamengo did.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2020

    Palmeiras vs. Flamengo

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
