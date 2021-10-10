    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Panama vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    CONCACAF leader, the United States, have a new hero leading its line as World Cup qualifying continues with a trip to Panama City.
    Author:

    The United States wants to keep the Ricardo Pepi hype train rolling as it visits Panama on Sunday hoping to carve open a clear lead over CONCACAF competition in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

    The 18-year-old FC Dallas sensation has scored three times in his first two international outings and is the talk of U.S. soccer, as Panama looks to put up a fight at the Estadio Rommel Fernández.

    How to Watch Panama vs. United States

    Game Date: Sunday, Oct. 10

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Superior goal difference is all that’s keeping the United States above Mexico at the top of CONCACAF’s standings for now, but one slip is all that’s needed for that edge to dissipate.

    It’s been a decade since fourth-place Panama last bested its North American rivals in regulation time, but a second qualifying win (and major upset) could pull the team level with the incumbent leaders:

    Coach Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. revival project continued to move in the right direction when the Stars and Stripes resumed the qualification campaign with a 2-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday.

    That result extended the Americans' unbeaten streak to 13 and formally confirmed Pepi as a talent to watch for the future, making light work of his senior international competition thus far:

    And as fate would have it, Pepi’s maiden international goal happened to come against Panama’s at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

    It’s not all been plain sailing for Berhalter’s side, though, after drawing against El Salvador and Canada in its opening two qualifiers last month.

    The rise of Pepi has helped improve that threat in front of goal, although Panama boast the joint-best defense after four games (two goals conceded), a record only the United States can match.

    Veteran striker Rolando Blackburn is the only Panama player to have scored more than once in that time. The players responsible for the team's other two strikes thus far—Cecilio Waterman and Andres Andrade—were each omitted from the most recent squad.

    Either nation could emerge from Matchday 5 leading CONCACAF’s race for Qatar, but Panama’s porous record in this fixture and the propelling Pepi put the advantage firmly with the United States.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Panama vs. United States

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16909934
    Soccer

    How to Watch Panama vs. United States

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16887137
    Golf

    How to Watch Shriners Children's Open, Final Round

    36 minutes ago
    USATSI_16888217
    MLS

    How to Watch Colorado Rapids at Minnesota United FC

    36 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

    36 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Soccer

    36 minutes ago
    Nebraska Women's Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer

    36 minutes ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants vs. Cowboys

    1 hour ago
    Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the first quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

    1 hour ago
    Red Sox
    MLB

    How to Watch Rays vs. Red Sox

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy