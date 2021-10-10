CONCACAF leader, the United States, have a new hero leading its line as World Cup qualifying continues with a trip to Panama City.

The United States wants to keep the Ricardo Pepi hype train rolling as it visits Panama on Sunday hoping to carve open a clear lead over CONCACAF competition in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

The 18-year-old FC Dallas sensation has scored three times in his first two international outings and is the talk of U.S. soccer, as Panama looks to put up a fight at the Estadio Rommel Fernández.

How to Watch Panama vs. United States

Game Date: Sunday, Oct. 10

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Superior goal difference is all that’s keeping the United States above Mexico at the top of CONCACAF’s standings for now, but one slip is all that’s needed for that edge to dissipate.

It’s been a decade since fourth-place Panama last bested its North American rivals in regulation time, but a second qualifying win (and major upset) could pull the team level with the incumbent leaders:

Coach Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. revival project continued to move in the right direction when the Stars and Stripes resumed the qualification campaign with a 2-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday.

That result extended the Americans' unbeaten streak to 13 and formally confirmed Pepi as a talent to watch for the future, making light work of his senior international competition thus far:

And as fate would have it, Pepi’s maiden international goal happened to come against Panama’s at the 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

It’s not all been plain sailing for Berhalter’s side, though, after drawing against El Salvador and Canada in its opening two qualifiers last month.

The rise of Pepi has helped improve that threat in front of goal, although Panama boast the joint-best defense after four games (two goals conceded), a record only the United States can match.

Veteran striker Rolando Blackburn is the only Panama player to have scored more than once in that time. The players responsible for the team's other two strikes thus far—Cecilio Waterman and Andres Andrade—were each omitted from the most recent squad.

Either nation could emerge from Matchday 5 leading CONCACAF’s race for Qatar, but Panama’s porous record in this fixture and the propelling Pepi put the advantage firmly with the United States.