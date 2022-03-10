Paraguay faces Argentina on Thursday in what is the final match day of the South American Under-17 Women's Football Championship.

With the top two teams in each group qualifying for the final phase of the tournament, Paraguay will face off against Argentina with the qualification on the line.

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Paraguay vs. Argentina Thursday:

Match Date: March 10, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Paraguay vs. Argentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paraguay most recently played on Tuesday when the team took a 5-0 loss to Group B leader Brazil. Before that, the team dominated Venezuela to a 3-0 victory. The goals were scored by Fátima Acosta, Adriana Martínez and Pamela Villalba.

Argentina is coming off of a rest day on Tuesday for match day No. 4, but before that, in the team's most recent action, it beat Bolivia 4-0 thanks to braces from both Kishi Núñez and Delfina Lombardi.

Paraguay has made it as far as No. 3 in this tournament and they did it on three occasions: 2008, 2013, and 2016. Argentina, on the other hand, has only made it as far as No. 4 in this tournament in its history: 2008 and 2012.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Regional restrictions may apply.