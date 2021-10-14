    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Paraguay at Bolivia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Paraguay heads to Bolivia on Thursday looking for a big win as it tries to close the gap on the top teams in the group in World Cup Qualifying competition in CONMEBOL.
    Author:

    Paraguay currently sits in sixth place in the CONMEBOL group standings, three points behind Colombia and four points behind both Uruguay and Ecuador. 

    How to Watch Paraguay at Bolivia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying:

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Eliminatorias CONMEBOL

    Live stream the Paraguay at Bolivia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The team heads to Bolivia with a chance to close the gap on those three countries as group play continues Thursday afternoon. Paraguay missed a big chance to do that on Sunday when it lost 2-0 to Chile.

    Paraguay gave up two goals in a three-minute span and couldn't score in the loss. It needs a huge bounce-back match against ninth-place Bolivia on Thursday.

    Despite being three spots behind Paraguay in the standings, Bolivia is just three points in back of its opponent. If Bolivia can pull off a win on Thursday, it will tie Paraguay in the group standings.

    Bolivia is coming off a win on Sunday against Peru. The team scored the only goal in a 1-0 win. It was a good win after Bolivia lost last Thursday 3-0 to Ecuador.

    These two countries played to a 2-2 draw when they last met up in November 2020. 

    Soccer

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
