How to Watch Paris FC vs. AC Ajaccio

Two of the top three teams in Ligue 2 meet as Paris FC takes on Ajaccio.

Second-place Ajaccio (42 points) will take on third-place Paris FC (41 points) on Monday in a Ligue 2 battle between teams looking for promotion to Ligue 1.

How to Watch Paris FC vs. AC AjaccioToday:

Match Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream Paris FC vs. AC Ajaccio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paris FC has historically not been a successful team, last playing in Ligue 1 way back in the 1978–79 season. As for Ajaccio, it last played in Ligue 1 during the 2013–14 season, but finished last and was relegated. The second-place team in Ligue 2 earns promotion, while the third-place team heads to a playoff against the 18th-place team in Ligue 1 to determine which will play in France's top division.

Paris FC is coming off of a 2–1 win over Auxerre in its most recent match, with Morgan Guilavogui scoring both goals in the victory, while Ajaccio's most recet match was on Jan. 28, when it drew Auxerre 0–0. Ajaccio's Vincent Marchetti was red-carded in that match.

These two sides last met in September, with Ajaccio emerging with the 1–0 win after an 89th-minute goal from Oumar Gonzalez. Ajaccio took 11 shots, while Paris FC took seven. Both teams had three shots on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.