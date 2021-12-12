Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will meet at Parc des Princes on Sunday for a matchup in . The contest will get underway on December 12 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 42 points, PSG is currently first in the league. AS Monaco has 26 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch PSG vs. AS Monaco

Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Parc des Princes

PSG and AS Monaco Stats

PSG has scored 36 goals in 17 games (first in ), and AS Monaco has conceded 20 in 17 (fifth in league).

AS Monaco is scoring 1.6 goals per game (sixth in ), and PSG is conceding 0.9 per game (fourth in league).

PSG's goal differential (+20) is first in the league.

AS Monaco's goal differential is +7, sixth in the league.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 48 shots) in 16 league games.

Angel Di Maria is PSG's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 13 league games.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 16 league appearances.

AS Monaco Key Players

AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, with nine goals in 17 games (second in league).

Sofiane Diop has scored five times in 16 appearances.

Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's assist leader, with four in 17 league appearances.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 FC Nantes W 3-1 Home 11/28/2021 AS Saint-Etienne W 3-1 Away 12/1/2021 Nice D 0-0 Home 12/12/2021 AS Monaco - Home 12/4/2021 RC Lens D 1-1 Away 12/22/2021 FC Lorient - Away 1/9/2022 Olympique Lyon - Away

AS Monaco Schedule