Publish date:
How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will meet at Parc des Princes on Sunday for a matchup in . The contest will get underway on December 12 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 42 points, PSG is currently first in the league. AS Monaco has 26 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch PSG vs. AS Monaco
- Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Live Stream on fuboTV
PSG and AS Monaco Stats
- PSG has scored 36 goals in 17 games (first in ), and AS Monaco has conceded 20 in 17 (fifth in league).
- AS Monaco is scoring 1.6 goals per game (sixth in ), and PSG is conceding 0.9 per game (fourth in league).
- PSG's goal differential (+20) is first in the league.
- AS Monaco's goal differential is +7, sixth in the league.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 48 shots) in 16 league games.
- Angel Di Maria is PSG's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 13 league games.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 16 league appearances.
AS Monaco Key Players
- AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, with nine goals in 17 games (second in league).
- Sofiane Diop has scored five times in 16 appearances.
- Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's assist leader, with four in 17 league appearances.
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
FC Nantes
W 3-1
Home
11/28/2021
AS Saint-Etienne
W 3-1
Away
12/1/2021
Nice
D 0-0
Home
12/12/2021
AS Monaco
-
Home
12/4/2021
RC Lens
D 1-1
Away
12/22/2021
FC Lorient
-
Away
1/9/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Away
AS Monaco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Strasbourg
D 1-1
Home
12/1/2021
Angers
W 3-1
Away
12/5/2021
FC Metz
W 4-0
Home
12/12/2021
PSG
-
Away
12/22/2021
Stade Rennes
-
Home
1/9/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
1/16/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Home
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)