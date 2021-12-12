Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco will meet at Parc des Princes on Sunday for a matchup in . The contest will get underway on December 12 at 2:45 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 42 points, PSG is currently first in the league. AS Monaco has 26 points, and is in eighth place.

    How to Watch PSG vs. AS Monaco

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
    • TV: beIN Sports
    • Stadium: Parc des Princes
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    PSG and AS Monaco Stats

    • PSG has scored 36 goals in 17 games (first in ), and AS Monaco has conceded 20 in 17 (fifth in league).
    • AS Monaco is scoring 1.6 goals per game (sixth in ), and PSG is conceding 0.9 per game (fourth in league).
    • PSG's goal differential (+20) is first in the league.
    • AS Monaco's goal differential is +7, sixth in the league.

    PSG Key Players

    • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 48 shots) in 16 league games.
    • Angel Di Maria is PSG's second-leading scorer, with three goals in 13 league games.
    • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 16 league appearances.

    AS Monaco Key Players

    • AS Monaco is led by Wissam Ben Yedder, with nine goals in 17 games (second in league).
    • Sofiane Diop has scored five times in 16 appearances.
    • Caio Henrique is AS Monaco's assist leader, with four in 17 league appearances.

    PSG Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    FC Nantes

    W 3-1

    Home

    11/28/2021

    AS Saint-Etienne

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nice

    D 0-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    AS Monaco

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    RC Lens

    D 1-1

    Away

    12/22/2021

    FC Lorient

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Olympique Lyon

    -

    Away

    AS Monaco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Strasbourg

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Angers

    W 3-1

    Away

    12/5/2021

    FC Metz

    W 4-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    PSG

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Stade Rennes

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    FC Nantes

    -

    Away

    1/16/2022

    Clermont Foot 63

    -

    Home

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

