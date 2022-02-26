Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus AS Saint-Etienne, with action getting underway from Parc des Princes at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is first in the league, with 59 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 16th, with 22.

How to Watch PSG vs. AS Saint-Etienne

  • Match Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Parc des Princes
PSG and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

  • PSG has scored 53 goals in 25 matches (first in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has given up 47 in 25 (19th in league).
  • AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
  • PSG's goal differential (+31) is first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 19th in the league, at -21.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 13 goals in 23 games (second in league).
  • Danilo Pereira is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 23 league games.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 10 in 23 games (first in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

  • Wahbi Khazri has nine goals in 22 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 10th in the league.
  • AS Saint-Etienne's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three in 21 games.
  • Arnaud Nordin is AS Saint-Etienne's assist leader, with four in 23 games (20th in league).

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Lille

W 5-1

Away

2/11/2022

Stade Rennes

W 1-0

Home

2/19/2022

FC Nantes

L 3-1

Away

2/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

3/5/2022

Nice

-

Away

3/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

3/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 3-1

Home

2/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-1

Away

2/20/2022

Strasbourg

D 2-2

Home

2/26/2022

PSG

-

Away

3/6/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

3/13/2022

Lille

-

Away

3/18/2022

Troyes

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Étienne

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
