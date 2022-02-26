Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus AS Saint-Etienne, with action getting underway from Parc des Princes at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is first in the league, with 59 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 16th, with 22.

How to Watch PSG vs. AS Saint-Etienne

Match Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes

PSG and AS Saint-Etienne Stats

PSG has scored 53 goals in 25 matches (first in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has given up 47 in 25 (19th in league).

AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per game).

PSG's goal differential (+31) is first in the league.

In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 19th in the league, at -21.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 13 goals in 23 games (second in league).

Danilo Pereira is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 23 league games.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 10 in 23 games (first in league).

AS Saint-Etienne Key Players

Wahbi Khazri has nine goals in 22 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 10th in the league.

AS Saint-Etienne's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three in 21 games.

Arnaud Nordin is AS Saint-Etienne's assist leader, with four in 23 games (20th in league).

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Lille W 5-1 Away 2/11/2022 Stade Rennes W 1-0 Home 2/19/2022 FC Nantes L 3-1 Away 2/26/2022 AS Saint-Etienne - Home 3/5/2022 Nice - Away 3/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 3/20/2022 AS Monaco - Away

AS Saint-Etienne Schedule