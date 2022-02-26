Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus AS Saint-Etienne, with action getting underway from Parc des Princes at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is first in the league, with 59 points. AS Saint-Etienne is 16th, with 22.
How to Watch PSG vs. AS Saint-Etienne
- Match Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
PSG and AS Saint-Etienne Stats
- PSG has scored 53 goals in 25 matches (first in Ligue 1), and AS Saint-Etienne has given up 47 in 25 (19th in league).
- AS Saint-Etienne is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
- PSG's goal differential (+31) is first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, AS Saint-Etienne is 19th in the league, at -21.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 13 goals in 23 games (second in league).
- Danilo Pereira is PSG's second-leading scorer, with four goals in 23 league games.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 10 in 23 games (first in league).
AS Saint-Etienne Key Players
- Wahbi Khazri has nine goals in 22 games -- the leading scorer on AS Saint-Etienne, and 10th in the league.
- AS Saint-Etienne's second-leading scorer is Denis Bouanga, with three in 21 games.
- Arnaud Nordin is AS Saint-Etienne's assist leader, with four in 23 games (20th in league).
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Lille
W 5-1
Away
2/11/2022
Stade Rennes
W 1-0
Home
2/19/2022
FC Nantes
L 3-1
Away
2/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
3/5/2022
Nice
-
Away
3/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
3/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
AS Saint-Etienne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 3-1
Home
2/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-1
Away
2/20/2022
Strasbourg
D 2-2
Home
2/26/2022
PSG
-
Away
3/6/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
3/13/2022
Lille
-
Away
3/18/2022
Troyes
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Saint-Étienne
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)