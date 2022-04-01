How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature Paris Saint-Germain versus FC Lorient, with action starting from Parc des Princes at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league, with 65 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 28.
How to Watch PSG vs. FC Lorient
- Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
PSG and FC Lorient Stats
- PSG is second in Ligue 1 offensively (two goals per match), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).
- FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.9 per game (second in league).
- PSG's goal differential is +32, which ranks second in the league.
- FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe has 16 goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and second in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for PSG is Neymar, who has five goals in 15 games.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 11 in 26 games (first in league).
FC Lorient Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Nice
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
W 3-0
Home
3/20/2022
AS Monaco
L 3-0
Away
4/3/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
4/9/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
4/17/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angers
-
Away
FC Lorient Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Olympique Lyon
L 4-1
Home
3/13/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 2-0
Away
3/20/2022
Strasbourg
D 0-0
Home
4/3/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/8/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
-
Home
4/17/2022
Nice
-
Away
4/20/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
How To Watch
April
3
2022
Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)