Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature Paris Saint-Germain versus FC Lorient, with action starting from Parc des Princes at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league, with 65 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 28.

How to Watch PSG vs. FC Lorient

Match Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Parc des Princes

PSG and FC Lorient Stats

PSG is second in Ligue 1 offensively (two goals per match), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).

FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.9 per game (second in league).

PSG's goal differential is +32, which ranks second in the league.

FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe has 16 goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and second in the league.

The second-leading scorer for PSG is Neymar, who has five goals in 15 games.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 11 in 26 games (first in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Nice L 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux W 3-0 Home 3/20/2022 AS Monaco L 3-0 Away 4/3/2022 FC Lorient - Home 4/9/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away 4/17/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 4/20/2022 Angers - Away

FC Lorient Schedule