How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will feature Paris Saint-Germain versus FC Lorient, with action starting from Parc des Princes at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league, with 65 points. FC Lorient is 16th, with 28.

How to Watch PSG vs. FC Lorient

PSG and FC Lorient Stats

  • PSG is second in Ligue 1 offensively (two goals per match), and FC Lorient is 15th defensively (1.5 conceded per match).
  • FC Lorient is scoring 0.8 goals per game (20th in Ligue 1), and PSG is giving up 0.9 per game (second in league).
  • PSG's goal differential is +32, which ranks second in the league.
  • FC Lorient is 16th in the league in goal differential, at -19.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe has 16 goals in 26 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and second in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for PSG is Neymar, who has five goals in 15 games.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 11 in 26 games (first in league).

FC Lorient Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Nice

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

W 3-0

Home

3/20/2022

AS Monaco

L 3-0

Away

4/3/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

4/9/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

4/17/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angers

-

Away

FC Lorient Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Olympique Lyon

L 4-1

Home

3/13/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 2-0

Away

3/20/2022

Strasbourg

D 0-0

Home

4/3/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/8/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

-

Home

4/17/2022

Nice

-

Away

4/20/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Lorient

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
