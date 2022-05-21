Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Metz will take to the pitch against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 21 in Ligue 1. The game at Parc des Princes starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG currently has 83 points, and is first in the league. FC Metz has 31 points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch PSG vs. FC Metz
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
PSG and FC Metz Stats
- PSG has scored 85 goals in 37 matches (first in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has given up 64 in 37 (20th in league).
- FC Metz has scored 35 goals in 37 games (19th in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 36 in 37 (fifth in league).
- PSG's goal differential is +49, first in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 20th in the league, at -29.
PSG Key Players
- PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 26 goals (on 116 shots) in 34 league games.
- Neymar has 12 goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on PSG.
- Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with 18 in 34 games (first in league).
FC Metz Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Strasbourg
D 3-3
Away
5/8/2022
Troyes
D 2-2
Home
5/14/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 4-0
Away
5/21/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
FC Metz Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Montpellier HSC
D 2-2
Away
5/8/2022
Olympique Lyon
W 3-2
Home
5/14/2022
Angers
W 1-0
Home
5/21/2022
PSG
-
Away
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)