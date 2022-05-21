Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FC Metz will take to the pitch against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 21 in Ligue 1. The game at Parc des Princes starts at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG currently has 83 points, and is first in the league. FC Metz has 31 points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch PSG vs. FC Metz

PSG and FC Metz Stats

  • PSG has scored 85 goals in 37 matches (first in Ligue 1), and FC Metz has given up 64 in 37 (20th in league).
  • FC Metz has scored 35 goals in 37 games (19th in Ligue 1), and PSG has given up 36 in 37 (fifth in league).
  • PSG's goal differential is +49, first in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Metz is 20th in the league, at -29.

PSG Key Players

  • PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 26 goals (on 116 shots) in 34 league games.
  • Neymar has 12 goals in 21 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on PSG.
  • Mbappe is PSG's leader in assists, with 18 in 34 games (first in league).

FC Metz Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Strasbourg

D 3-3

Away

5/8/2022

Troyes

D 2-2

Home

5/14/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 4-0

Away

5/21/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

FC Metz Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Montpellier HSC

D 2-2

Away

5/8/2022

Olympique Lyon

W 3-2

Home

5/14/2022

Angers

W 1-0

Home

5/21/2022

PSG

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
