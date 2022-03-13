Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Girondins Bordeaux meet up with Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 8:00 AM ET. PSG has 62 points, and is first in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch PSG vs. Girondins Bordeaux
- Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
PSG and Girondins Bordeaux Stats
- PSG puts up 2.1 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux concedes 2.4 per game (20th in league).
- Girondins Bordeaux is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 27 matches), and PSG is second in goals allowed (24 in 27).
- PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +32.
- Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential (-27) is 20th in the league.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 83 shots) in 24 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for PSG is Danilo Pereira, who has five goals in 25 games.
- Mbappe has 11 assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.
Girondins Bordeaux Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
FC Nantes
L 3-1
Away
2/26/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
Nice
L 1-0
Away
3/13/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
3/20/2022
AS Monaco
-
Away
4/3/2022
FC Lorient
-
Home
4/10/2022
Clermont Foot 63
-
Away
Girondins Bordeaux Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
AS Monaco
D 1-1
Home
2/27/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 1-1
Away
3/6/2022
Troyes
L 2-0
Home
3/13/2022
PSG
-
Away
3/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Home
4/3/2022
Lille
-
Away
4/10/2022
FC Metz
-
Home
How To Watch
March
13
2022
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
