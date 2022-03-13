Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Girondins Bordeaux meet up with Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 8:00 AM ET. PSG has 62 points, and is first in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch PSG vs. Girondins Bordeaux

PSG and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

  • PSG puts up 2.1 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux concedes 2.4 per game (20th in league).
  • Girondins Bordeaux is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 27 matches), and PSG is second in goals allowed (24 in 27).
  • PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +32.
  • Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential (-27) is 20th in the league.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 83 shots) in 24 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for PSG is Danilo Pereira, who has five goals in 25 games.
  • Mbappe has 11 assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

FC Nantes

L 3-1

Away

2/26/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

Nice

L 1-0

Away

3/13/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

3/20/2022

AS Monaco

-

Away

4/3/2022

FC Lorient

-

Home

4/10/2022

Clermont Foot 63

-

Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

AS Monaco

D 1-1

Home

2/27/2022

Clermont Foot 63

D 1-1

Away

3/6/2022

Troyes

L 2-0

Home

3/13/2022

PSG

-

Away

3/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Home

4/3/2022

Lille

-

Away

4/10/2022

FC Metz

-

Home

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
8:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
