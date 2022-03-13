Paris Saint-Germain vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Sunday's slate in Ligue 1 will see Girondins Bordeaux meet up with Paris Saint-Germain. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 8:00 AM ET. PSG has 62 points, and is first in the league. Girondins Bordeaux has 22 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch PSG vs. Girondins Bordeaux

Match Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Parc des Princes

PSG and Girondins Bordeaux Stats

PSG puts up 2.1 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and Girondins Bordeaux concedes 2.4 per game (20th in league).

Girondins Bordeaux is eighth in Ligue 1 in goals scored (38 in 27 matches), and PSG is second in goals allowed (24 in 27).

PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +32.

Girondins Bordeaux's goal differential (-27) is 20th in the league.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 15 goals (on 83 shots) in 24 league games.

The second-leading scorer for PSG is Danilo Pereira, who has five goals in 25 games.

Mbappe has 11 assists in 24 games -- No. 1 on PSG, and first in the league.

Girondins Bordeaux Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 FC Nantes L 3-1 Away 2/26/2022 AS Saint-Etienne W 3-1 Home 3/5/2022 Nice L 1-0 Away 3/13/2022 Girondins Bordeaux - Home 3/20/2022 AS Monaco - Away 4/3/2022 FC Lorient - Home 4/10/2022 Clermont Foot 63 - Away

Girondins Bordeaux Schedule