How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Olympique Marseille matches up against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Sunday, April 17. The two Ligue 1 clubs will square off at 2:45 PM ET. With 71 points, PSG is first in the league table. Olympique Marseille has 59 points, and is in second place.
How to Watch PSG vs. Olympique Marseille
- Match Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
PSG and Olympique Marseille Stats
- PSG has scored 70 goals in 31 matches (first in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has conceded 29 in 31 (second in league).
- Olympique Marseille scores 1.6 goals per game (fourth in Ligue 1), and PSG allows 0.9 per match (second in league).
- PSG has a goal differential of +41 on the season, which is first in the league.
- Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +22.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 21 goals in 28 games (first in league).
- Neymar has 10 goals in 17 appearances, second-best on PSG.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 15 in 28 league appearances.
Olympique Marseille Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
AS Monaco
L 3-0
Away
4/3/2022
FC Lorient
W 5-1
Home
4/9/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 6-1
Away
4/17/2022
Olympique Marseille
-
Home
4/20/2022
Angers
-
Away
4/23/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/29/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
Olympique Marseille Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Nice
W 2-1
Home
4/3/2022
AS Saint-Etienne
W 4-2
Away
4/10/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
4/17/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/20/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
4/24/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
5/1/2022
Olympique Lyon
-
Home
