How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Olympique Marseille matches up against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Sunday, April 17. The two Ligue 1 clubs will square off at 2:45 PM ET. With 71 points, PSG is first in the league table. Olympique Marseille has 59 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch PSG vs. Olympique Marseille

PSG and Olympique Marseille Stats

  • PSG has scored 70 goals in 31 matches (first in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has conceded 29 in 31 (second in league).
  • Olympique Marseille scores 1.6 goals per game (fourth in Ligue 1), and PSG allows 0.9 per match (second in league).
  • PSG has a goal differential of +41 on the season, which is first in the league.
  • Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +22.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 21 goals in 28 games (first in league).
  • Neymar has 10 goals in 17 appearances, second-best on PSG.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 15 in 28 league appearances.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

AS Monaco

L 3-0

Away

4/3/2022

FC Lorient

W 5-1

Home

4/9/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 6-1

Away

4/17/2022

Olympique Marseille

-

Home

4/20/2022

Angers

-

Away

4/23/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/29/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

Olympique Marseille Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Nice

W 2-1

Home

4/3/2022

AS Saint-Etienne

W 4-2

Away

4/10/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

4/17/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/20/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

4/24/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

5/1/2022

Olympique Lyon

-

Home

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
