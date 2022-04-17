Olympique Marseille matches up against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Sunday, April 17. The two Ligue 1 clubs will square off at 2:45 PM ET. With 71 points, PSG is first in the league table. Olympique Marseille has 59 points, and is in second place.

How to Watch PSG vs. Olympique Marseille

PSG and Olympique Marseille Stats

PSG has scored 70 goals in 31 matches (first in Ligue 1), and Olympique Marseille has conceded 29 in 31 (second in league).

Olympique Marseille scores 1.6 goals per game (fourth in Ligue 1), and PSG allows 0.9 per match (second in league).

PSG has a goal differential of +41 on the season, which is first in the league.

Olympique Marseille is third in the league in goal differential, at +22.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer this season, with 21 goals in 28 games (first in league).

Neymar has 10 goals in 17 appearances, second-best on PSG.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 15 in 28 league appearances.

Olympique Marseille Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/20/2022 AS Monaco L 3-0 Away 4/3/2022 FC Lorient W 5-1 Home 4/9/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 6-1 Away 4/17/2022 Olympique Marseille - Home 4/20/2022 Angers - Away 4/23/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/29/2022 Strasbourg - Away

Olympique Marseille Schedule