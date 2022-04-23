Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, April 23. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is first in the league, with 77 points. RC Lens is seventh, with 53.

How to Watch PSG vs. RC Lens

PSG and RC Lens Stats

  • PSG is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.2 per match (10th in league).
  • RC Lens has scored 52 goals in 33 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and PSG has conceded 30 in 33 (second in league).
  • PSG's goal differential is +45, which ranks first in the league.
  • RC Lens is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +11.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 23 goals (on 104 shots) in 30 league games.
  • Neymar has 11 goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 15 in 30 league appearances.

RC Lens Key Players

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Clermont Foot 63

W 6-1

Away

4/17/2022

Olympique Marseille

W 2-1

Home

4/20/2022

Angers

W 3-0

Away

4/23/2022

RC Lens

-

Home

4/29/2022

Strasbourg

-

Away

5/8/2022

Troyes

-

Home

5/14/2022

Montpellier HSC

-

Away

RC Lens Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/10/2022

Nice

W 3-0

Home

4/16/2022

Lille

W 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Montpellier HSC

W 2-0

Home

4/23/2022

PSG

-

Away

4/30/2022

FC Nantes

-

Home

5/8/2022

Stade Reims

-

Away

5/14/2022

Troyes

-

Away

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17693127
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Bruins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira (9) reacts during the second half against the Portland Timbers at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Houston Dynamo-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Soccer

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 15

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Tennis
Women's College Tennis

How to Watch Arizona State vs Stanford in Women's College Tennis

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USC FOOTBALL
College Football

USC Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_14183697
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at South Carolina in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17307148
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Bored Ape FC vs. 80KI

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Fire FC defender Jhon Espinoza (14) earns a yellow card for a foul on FC Dallas forward Franco Jara (29) in the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago FC and FC Dallas played to a 0-0 draw. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy