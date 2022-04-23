Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, April 23. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is first in the league, with 77 points. RC Lens is seventh, with 53.
How to Watch PSG vs. RC Lens
- Match Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
PSG and RC Lens Stats
- PSG is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.2 per match (10th in league).
- RC Lens has scored 52 goals in 33 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and PSG has conceded 30 in 33 (second in league).
- PSG's goal differential is +45, which ranks first in the league.
- RC Lens is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +11.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 23 goals (on 104 shots) in 30 league games.
- Neymar has 11 goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 15 in 30 league appearances.
RC Lens Key Players
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/9/2022
Clermont Foot 63
W 6-1
Away
4/17/2022
Olympique Marseille
W 2-1
Home
4/20/2022
Angers
W 3-0
Away
4/23/2022
RC Lens
-
Home
4/29/2022
Strasbourg
-
Away
5/8/2022
Troyes
-
Home
5/14/2022
Montpellier HSC
-
Away
RC Lens Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/10/2022
Nice
W 3-0
Home
4/16/2022
Lille
W 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Montpellier HSC
W 2-0
Home
4/23/2022
PSG
-
Away
4/30/2022
FC Nantes
-
Home
5/8/2022
Stade Reims
-
Away
5/14/2022
Troyes
-
Away
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)