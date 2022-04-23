Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Paris Saint-Germain and RC Lens will match up in Ligue 1 play on Saturday, April 23. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is first in the league, with 77 points. RC Lens is seventh, with 53.

How to Watch PSG vs. RC Lens

PSG and RC Lens Stats

PSG is scoring 2.3 goals per game (first in Ligue 1), and RC Lens is conceding 1.2 per match (10th in league).

RC Lens has scored 52 goals in 33 games (fifth in Ligue 1), and PSG has conceded 30 in 33 (second in league).

PSG's goal differential is +45, which ranks first in the league.

RC Lens is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +11.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 23 goals (on 104 shots) in 30 league games.

Neymar has 11 goals (on 1.7 shots per game) in 18 league appearances, second-best on the team.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has 15 in 30 league appearances.

RC Lens Key Players

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Clermont Foot 63 W 6-1 Away 4/17/2022 Olympique Marseille W 2-1 Home 4/20/2022 Angers W 3-0 Away 4/23/2022 RC Lens - Home 4/29/2022 Strasbourg - Away 5/8/2022 Troyes - Home 5/14/2022 Montpellier HSC - Away

RC Lens Schedule