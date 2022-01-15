Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brest 29 will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, January 15. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league, with 47 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 25.
How to Watch PSG vs. Stade Brest 29
- Match Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Live Stream on fuboTV
PSG and Stade Brest 29 Stats
- PSG is scoring 2.0 goals per match (first in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 is conceding 1.6 per game (15th in league).
- Stade Brest 29 is 11th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
- PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +22.
- Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -5 for the season, 14th in the league.
PSG Key Players
- PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 10 goals in 18 games (third in league).
- Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals in 19 appearances, second-best on PSG.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 18 games (first in league).
Stade Brest 29 Key Players
- Stade Brest 29 is led by Romain Faivre, with seven goals (on 16 shots) in 19 league games.
- Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 24 shots, 1.2 per game) in 20 league appearances.
- Faivre is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with three in 19 league appearances.
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
AS Monaco
W 2-0
Home
12/22/2021
FC Lorient
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Away
1/15/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
1/23/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
2/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
2/13/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
Stade Brest 29 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Montpellier HSC
L 4-0
Home
12/22/2021
Troyes
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Nice
L 3-0
Home
1/15/2022
PSG
-
Away
1/22/2022
Lille
-
Home
2/6/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Away
2/13/2022
Troyes
-
Home
