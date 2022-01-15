Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brest 29 will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, January 15. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league, with 47 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 25.

How to Watch PSG vs. Stade Brest 29

Match Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Parc des Princes

PSG and Stade Brest 29 Stats

PSG is scoring 2.0 goals per match (first in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 is conceding 1.6 per game (15th in league).

Stade Brest 29 is 11th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per game).

PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +22.

Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -5 for the season, 14th in the league.

PSG Key Players

PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 10 goals in 18 games (third in league).

Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals in 19 appearances, second-best on PSG.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 18 games (first in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

Stade Brest 29 is led by Romain Faivre, with seven goals (on 16 shots) in 19 league games.

Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 24 shots, 1.2 per game) in 20 league appearances.

Faivre is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with three in 19 league appearances.

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 AS Monaco W 2-0 Home 12/22/2021 FC Lorient D 1-1 Away 1/9/2022 Olympique Lyon D 1-1 Away 1/15/2022 Stade Brest 29 - Home 1/23/2022 Stade Reims - Home 2/6/2022 Lille - Away 2/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule