Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brest 29 will hit the pitch in Ligue 1 action on Saturday, January 15. The game at Parc des Princes begins at 3:00 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG is currently first in the league, with 47 points. Stade Brest 29 is 13th, with 25.

How to Watch PSG vs. Stade Brest 29

  • Match Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Parc des Princes
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

PSG and Stade Brest 29 Stats

  • PSG is scoring 2.0 goals per match (first in Ligue 1), and Stade Brest 29 is conceding 1.6 per game (15th in league).
  • Stade Brest 29 is 11th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.3 goals per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per game).
  • PSG is first in the league in goal differential, at +22.
  • Stade Brest 29 has a goal differential of -5 for the season, 14th in the league.

PSG Key Players

  • PSG is led by Kylian Mbappe, who has 10 goals in 18 games (third in league).
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals in 19 appearances, second-best on PSG.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 18 games (first in league).

Stade Brest 29 Key Players

  • Stade Brest 29 is led by Romain Faivre, with seven goals (on 16 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Franck Honorat is Stade Brest 29's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 24 shots, 1.2 per game) in 20 league appearances.
  • Faivre is Stade Brest 29's assist leader, with three in 19 league appearances.

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

AS Monaco

W 2-0

Home

12/22/2021

FC Lorient

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Olympique Lyon

D 1-1

Away

1/15/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

1/23/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

2/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

2/13/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

Stade Brest 29 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Montpellier HSC

L 4-0

Home

12/22/2021

Troyes

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Nice

L 3-0

Home

1/15/2022

PSG

-

Away

1/22/2022

Lille

-

Home

2/6/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Away

2/13/2022

Troyes

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brestois

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
