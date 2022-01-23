Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Sunday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus Stade Reims, with action getting underway from Parc des Princes at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG has 50 points, and is first in the league table. Stade Reims has 24 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch PSG vs. Stade Reims

Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Parc des Princes

PSG and Stade Reims Stats

PSG is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (42 in 21 matches), and Stade Reims is fifth in goals conceded (23 in 21).

Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).

PSG has a goal differential of +24 for the season, which ranks first in the league.

Stade Reims is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

PSG Key Players

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 63 shots) in 19 league games.

Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.

PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 19 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

Hugo Ekitike is Stade Reims' top scorer, with eight goals (on 15 shots) in 17 league games.

Xavier Chavalerin is Stade Reims' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 12 shots, 0.6 per game) in 20 league appearances.

Stade Reims' top playmaker is Alexis Flips, with three assists in 20 games (23rd in league).

PSG Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 FC Lorient D 1-1 Away 1/9/2022 Olympique Lyon D 1-1 Away 1/15/2022 Stade Brest 29 W 2-0 Home 1/23/2022 Stade Reims - Home 2/6/2022 Lille - Away 2/13/2022 Stade Rennes - Home 2/19/2022 FC Nantes - Away

Stade Reims Schedule