Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus Stade Reims, with action getting underway from Parc des Princes at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG has 50 points, and is first in the league table. Stade Reims has 24 points, and is in 14th place.

How to Watch PSG vs. Stade Reims

PSG and Stade Reims Stats

  • PSG is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (42 in 21 matches), and Stade Reims is fifth in goals conceded (23 in 21).
  • Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
  • PSG has a goal differential of +24 for the season, which ranks first in the league.
  • Stade Reims is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

PSG Key Players

  • Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 63 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 19 league appearances.

Stade Reims Key Players

  • Hugo Ekitike is Stade Reims' top scorer, with eight goals (on 15 shots) in 17 league games.
  • Xavier Chavalerin is Stade Reims' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 12 shots, 0.6 per game) in 20 league appearances.
  • Stade Reims' top playmaker is Alexis Flips, with three assists in 20 games (23rd in league).

PSG Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

FC Lorient

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Olympique Lyon

D 1-1

Away

1/15/2022

Stade Brest 29

W 2-0

Home

1/23/2022

Stade Reims

-

Home

2/6/2022

Lille

-

Away

2/13/2022

Stade Rennes

-

Home

2/19/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

Stade Reims Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Olympique Marseille

D 1-1

Away

1/9/2022

Clermont Foot 63

D 0-0

Away

1/16/2022

FC Metz

L 1-0

Home

1/23/2022

PSG

-

Away

2/6/2022

Girondins Bordeaux

-

Home

2/13/2022

FC Nantes

-

Away

2/20/2022

Stade Brest 29

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
