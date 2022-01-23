Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in Ligue 1 will include Paris Saint-Germain versus Stade Reims, with action getting underway from Parc des Princes at 2:45 PM ET on beIN Sports. PSG has 50 points, and is first in the league table. Stade Reims has 24 points, and is in 14th place.
How to Watch PSG vs. Stade Reims
- Match Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Match Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
PSG and Stade Reims Stats
- PSG is first in Ligue 1 in goals scored (42 in 21 matches), and Stade Reims is fifth in goals conceded (23 in 21).
- Stade Reims is 16th in Ligue 1 offensively (1.0 goal per game), and PSG is second defensively (0.9 conceded per match).
- PSG has a goal differential of +24 for the season, which ranks first in the league.
- Stade Reims is 12th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
PSG Key Players
- Kylian Mbappe is PSG's leading scorer, with 11 goals (on 63 shots) in 19 league games.
- Arnaud Kalimuendo has six goals (on 1.5 shots per game) in 20 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- PSG's leader in assists is Mbappe, who has nine in 19 league appearances.
Stade Reims Key Players
- Hugo Ekitike is Stade Reims' top scorer, with eight goals (on 15 shots) in 17 league games.
- Xavier Chavalerin is Stade Reims' No. 2 scorer with five goals (on 12 shots, 0.6 per game) in 20 league appearances.
- Stade Reims' top playmaker is Alexis Flips, with three assists in 20 games (23rd in league).
PSG Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
FC Lorient
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Olympique Lyon
D 1-1
Away
1/15/2022
Stade Brest 29
W 2-0
Home
1/23/2022
Stade Reims
-
Home
2/6/2022
Lille
-
Away
2/13/2022
Stade Rennes
-
Home
2/19/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
Stade Reims Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Olympique Marseille
D 1-1
Away
1/9/2022
Clermont Foot 63
D 0-0
Away
1/16/2022
FC Metz
L 1-0
Home
1/23/2022
PSG
-
Away
2/6/2022
Girondins Bordeaux
-
Home
2/13/2022
FC Nantes
-
Away
2/20/2022
Stade Brest 29
-
Home
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade de Reims
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
2:45
PM/EST
