The talk of the soccer world today revolves around France's Ligue 1, where Argentinian superstar and greatest of all time candidate Lionel Messi is set to make his home debut with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as receive his first start in domestic competition with the club since joining it from Barcelona.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Messi has seen 25 minutes of action in Ligue 1 so far, coming off the bench for PSG's Aug. 29, 2-0 victory against Reims. He produced 27 touches though did not record an official statistic.

Messi has also already started and played a full 90 minutes for the Parisian club, but that was in Champions League action on Sep. 15 against Belgium's Club Brugge. In the 1-1 draw, the Argentine magician had one shot on target and one yellow card by the end of the match.

But today will be the first time Messi starts a match for PSG in their domestic competition, Ligue 1, marking yet another exciting milestone for the 34-year-old.

PSG enters today's match against Lyon sitting atop the table in France, with a perfect 15 points after five matches thanks to a flawless 5-0-0 record. The club's most recent domestic outing was a 4-0 win over Clermont Foot with a brace by Ander Herrera and goals by star striker Kylian Mbappe as well as by Idrissa Gueye.

Lyon, meanwhile, has struggled to kick off the campaign, finding itself ninth on the table with eight points through five matches. The team enters Sunday's match against French powerhouse PSG coming off a 3-1 win over Strasbourg last weekend thanks to goals by Moussa Dembélé, Jason Denayer and Lucas Paqueta.

An intriguing matchup featuring some of the biggest names in soccer and two of France's biggest clubs, Sunday's home debut for Messi should be fascinating viewing for soccer fans.