September 28, 2021
How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain, which sits at the top of the table in France's Ligue 1, hosts Manchester City in the group stage of the Champions League.
Author:

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champion, will face Paris Saint-Germain, which finished as runner-up in Ligue 1 last season, in a Champions League group stage match Tuesday.

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 2:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Paris Saint-Germain was missing Lionel Messi in its most recent Ligue 1 win against Montpellier, and the same injury is likely to keep the star striker benched for this match. Mbappé and Neymar will take the field, as will Georgino Wijnaldum and Ángel Di María in midfield.

Mbappé leads the club with four goals this Ligue 1 season, and Achraf Hakimi, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi and Idrissa Gueye are all tied for second with three goals.

Manchester City bested PSG by a 4-1 aggregate score in the Champions League semifinals last season. PSG looked flustered and earned red cards in each leg of the semifinal.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal against PSG in that semifinal and has showed exceptional form since returning from injury. He could play a significant role in creating scoring opportunities from the midfield Tuesday.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
