How to Watch Penn State at Virginia

Penn State looks to deal Virginia its first loss of the year when the Nittany Lions travel to Charlottesville on Thursday.

Women's soccer fans get a treat when No. 14 Penn State heads to No. 3 Virginia on Thursday for a huge non-conference battle.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Penn State at Virginia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions are looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-1 loss to UCF 2-1 on Sunday. Penn State had won its first four games, including a 2-0 win over West Virginia which was ranked 13th at the time. The two goals given up to UCF were just the third and fourth goals Penn State has allowed all year.

Thursday the Nittany Lions will get an even bigger test when they head to Virginia. The Cavaliers are 6-0 and have allowed just one goal all year. That lone goal was scored by George Washington, but the Cavs still won that game 6-1.

Virginia has looked dominant so far this year and will be tough to beat. The Cavaliers have not only looked like the best defensive team in the country, but they have shown they can score goals too. In their six games this year, they have netted 20 goals.

Penn State has shown it can play with some top teams, but Virginia is on a different level so far this year. The Nittany Lions will have to play their best game of the year if they want to pull off the upset.

Expect a low-scoring game between these two top 20 teams. This is a great non-conference matchup that shouldn't be missed.

Regional restrictions may apply.