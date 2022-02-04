Skip to main content

How to Watch Perez Zeledon vs Alajuelense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alajuelense has been one of the top teams in the Primera Division and it hopes it can take care of a Perez Zeledon team near the bottom of the standings.

Alajuelense is the No. 3 team in the Primera Division whereas Perez Zeledon is No. 9. The difference between the two teams is five points. 

How to watch Perez Zeledon vs Alajuelense today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Watch the Perez Zeledon vs Alajuelense game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Perez Zeledon will be on the road here and that does not bode well for the club. Its last three matches have been a draw and two losses. It's different for Alajuelense, however, because it has won two straight matches and hoping to make it three today.

The last time these two clubs met, Alajuelense won big by a score of 3-0. Alajuelense came away with a big victory in its last match against AD Guanacasteca 4-0. Alajuelense has not given up a single goal in the last two matches it has played. 

Perez Zeledon will look to not fall further back in the standings with an upset victory over Alajuelense today. It will have to overcome stifling defense and will have to score multiple goals in this one to win.

Tune into FOX Deportes at 4 p.m. ET today to see if Perez Zeledon can pull the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Perez Zeledon vs Alajuelense

TV CHANNEL: Fox Deportes
Time
:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
Soccer

How to Watch Perez Zeledon vs Alajuelense

3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
nhl
SI Guide

NHL All-Stars Descend on Las Vegas

1 hour ago
marseille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Marseille vs. Angers in Canada

3 hours ago
Russia Poland Futsal
Futsal

How to Watch Portugal vs Spain

4 hours ago
soccer fans
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Al-Ahly vs Monterrey

6 hours ago
MIXED DOUBLES CURLING
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: Sweden vs. U.S.

16 hours ago
BC Women's hockey
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Women's Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland

18 hours ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Saint Mary's at Portland

19 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy