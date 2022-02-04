Alajuelense has been one of the top teams in the Primera Division and it hopes it can take care of a Perez Zeledon team near the bottom of the standings.

Alajuelense is the No. 3 team in the Primera Division whereas Perez Zeledon is No. 9. The difference between the two teams is five points.

How to watch Perez Zeledon vs Alajuelense today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

Watch the Perez Zeledon vs Alajuelense game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Perez Zeledon will be on the road here and that does not bode well for the club. Its last three matches have been a draw and two losses. It's different for Alajuelense, however, because it has won two straight matches and hoping to make it three today.

The last time these two clubs met, Alajuelense won big by a score of 3-0. Alajuelense came away with a big victory in its last match against AD Guanacasteca 4-0. Alajuelense has not given up a single goal in the last two matches it has played.

Perez Zeledon will look to not fall further back in the standings with an upset victory over Alajuelense today. It will have to overcome stifling defense and will have to score multiple goals in this one to win.

Tune into FOX Deportes at 4 p.m. ET today to see if Perez Zeledon can pull the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.