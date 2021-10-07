    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Peru vs. Chile: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Either Peru or Chile can give its World Cup qualifying bid a much-needed boost as the pair resume their efforts to lock down a place in Qatar.
    Author:

    Chile will pick back up its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in Peru on Thursday when the two teams from the bottom half of the table will be desperate for points.

    CONMEBOL contenders are running out of time to secure their places in Qatar after passing the halfway mark in qualifying, with only a point separating seventh-place Peru from La Roja directly below.

    How to Watch: Peru vs. Chile

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 2

    Live Stream Peru vs. Chile on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chile will be sorely disappointed with earning just one win from its opening games, a trend that would surely lead to a tired-looking squad failing in its World Cup bid should it persist.

    Martin Lasarte’s side is six points off the qualifying places as things stand, and victory at the Estadio Nacional del Perú would go a long way towards elevating its hopes of advancing.

    And it just so happens a 2-0 result against Peru last November accounts for Chile’s only qualifying win to date, when Arturo Vidal came up with both goals.

    Inter Milan team-mate Alexis Sánchez should also be in Lasarte’s XI, while Blackburn Rovers sensation and former England under-20 Ben Brereton Diaz targets a fourth international start.

    While one of the less threatening attacks in South America searches for solutions, Ricardo Gareca hopes to patch up a Peru defense second only to Bolivia (22) for goals conceded so far in qualifying.

    Los Incas are something of a statistical nightmare in that their offensive output is also lacking, with only one Venezuela (five) having failed to beat their eight goals scored up to this points.

    There was hope talisman and Al Hilal star André Carrillo would be fit despite undergoing treatment for a back issue, but Gareca suggested on Wednesday this qualifier could come too soon. 

    Carrillo, 30, is Peru’s top scorer in World Cup qualifying with three goals thus far, and his absence would rob an already limp-looking attack of its most dangerous threat.

    That would be welcome news for a Chile team that’s winless in its last seven, their longest streak without a victory since an eight-game drought in 2004.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Peru vs. Chile

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 2
    Time
    9
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington vs. Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
    Soccer

    How to Watch Peru vs. Chile

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Aggies vs. Lobos

    32 minutes ago
    Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

    1 hour ago
    Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Tomball vs. Klein Collins

    1 hour ago
    HSFB Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

    1 hour ago
    HS Football Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Honduras vs. Costa Rica

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy