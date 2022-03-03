Skip to main content

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Perú vs. Colombia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Under-17 South American Women's Football Championship continues to match day two where Perú faces Colombia on Thursday.

The match, which will be held at Charrúa Stadium, will mark Colombia's debut in the tournament since it was given a bye week, whereas Perú already played on match-day one, which was a 2-0 loss to hosts Uruguay.

Match Date: March 3, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream South American U-17 Women's Football Championship - Perú vs. Colombia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Perú will look to bounce back on match-day two after a tough loss to hosts Uruguay on Tuesday put them immediately in last place in Group A (tied with Ecuador on zero points, but with a -2 goal difference to Ecuador's -1). Julieta Morales and Antonella Mazziotto scored the goals for the Uruguayan victory.

Colombia will make its debut in this match after being given a bye week due to there being five teams in each group. Chile gets to rest on match-day two while Colombia and Perú face-off and Ecuador and Uruguay go at it to round out Group A activity.

Perú has never finished in the top four of this tournament while Colombia has won it once before, back in 2008.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify as the CONMEBOL representatives to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

