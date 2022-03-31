Mar 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico (13) and midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) hug as FC Cincinnati forwards Brandon Vazquez (19) and Nick Markanich (33) walk off at the end of the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC takes on Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS. Philadelphia has 10 points, ranking second in the league. Charlotte FC has six points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Charlotte FC

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Stadium: Subaru Park

Philadelphia and Charlotte FC Stats

Philadelphia puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.4 per game (18th in league).

Charlotte FC is eighth in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Philadelphia is second defensively (0.5 conceded per game).

Philadelphia's goal differential is +5, which is third in the league.

Charlotte FC is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Philadelphia Key Players

Daniel Gazdag has three goals in four games -- tops on Philadelphia, and fifth in the league.

Cory Burke has two goals (on one shot per game) in three league appearances, second-best on the team.

Philadelphia's leader in assists is Julian Carranza, who has two in three league appearances.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Montreal W 2-1 Away 3/12/2022 San Jose W 2-0 Home 3/19/2022 NYCFC W 2-0 Away 4/2/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 4/9/2022 Columbus - Home 4/16/2022 Toronto FC - Away 4/23/2022 Montreal - Home

Charlotte FC Schedule