How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico (13) and midfielder Benjamin Bender (15) hug as FC Cincinnati forwards Brandon Vazquez (19) and Nick Markanich (33) walk off at the end of the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC takes on Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on NBA League Pass. Philadelphia has 10 points, ranking second in the league. Charlotte FC has six points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Charlotte FC

Philadelphia and Charlotte FC Stats

  • Philadelphia puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.4 per game (18th in league).
  • Charlotte FC is eighth in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Philadelphia is second defensively (0.5 conceded per game).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is +5, which is third in the league.
  • Charlotte FC is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -1.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Daniel Gazdag has three goals in four games -- tops on Philadelphia, and fifth in the league.
  • Cory Burke has two goals (on one shot per game) in three league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Philadelphia's leader in assists is Julian Carranza, who has two in three league appearances.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Away

3/12/2022

San Jose

W 2-0

Home

3/19/2022

NYCFC

W 2-0

Away

4/2/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Columbus

-

Home

4/16/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

4/23/2022

Montreal

-

Home

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/13/2022

Atlanta United FC

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

New England

W 3-1

Home

3/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 2-0

Home

4/2/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

4/10/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

4/16/2022

New England

-

Away

4/23/2022

Colorado

-

Away

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
