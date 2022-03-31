How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC takes on Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action airing on NBA League Pass. Philadelphia has 10 points, ranking second in the league. Charlotte FC has six points, and is 15th overall.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Charlotte FC
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Philadelphia and Charlotte FC Stats
- Philadelphia puts up 1.8 goals per match (sixth in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.4 per game (18th in league).
- Charlotte FC is eighth in MLS offensively (1.2 goals per match), and Philadelphia is second defensively (0.5 conceded per game).
- Philadelphia's goal differential is +5, which is third in the league.
- Charlotte FC is 17th in the league in goal differential, at -1.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Daniel Gazdag has three goals in four games -- tops on Philadelphia, and fifth in the league.
- Cory Burke has two goals (on one shot per game) in three league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Philadelphia's leader in assists is Julian Carranza, who has two in three league appearances.
Charlotte FC Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Away
3/12/2022
San Jose
W 2-0
Home
3/19/2022
NYCFC
W 2-0
Away
4/2/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Columbus
-
Home
4/16/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
4/23/2022
Montreal
-
Home
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/13/2022
Atlanta United FC
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
New England
W 3-1
Home
3/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 2-0
Home
4/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
4/10/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
4/16/2022
New England
-
Away
4/23/2022
Colorado
-
Away
