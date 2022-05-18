Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) kicks the ball against D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's slate in MLS will see Inter Miami CF face off against Philadelphia Union. The game at Subaru Park gets underway at 7:30 PM ET. Philadelphia is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 20. Inter Miami CF is 23rd, with 11.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Inter Miami CF

  • Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Subaru Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and Inter Miami CF Stats

  • Philadelphia has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (11th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has conceded 21 in 11 (25th in league).
  • Inter Miami CF puts up 1.0 goal per match (23rd in MLS), and Philadelphia gives up 0.8 per game (second in league).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is +7, which is sixth in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 26th in the league, at -10.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has six goals in 11 games (ninth in league).
  • Gazdag is Philadelphia's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 14 shots, 1.3 per game) in 11 league appearances.
  • Sergio Santos is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three (on six chances created) in eight league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Away

5/7/2022

LAFC

D 2-2

Away

5/14/2022

New York

D 1-1

Home

5/18/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/22/2022

Portland

-

Away

5/28/2022

New England

-

Away

6/18/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

New England

L 2-0

Away

5/7/2022

Charlotte FC

L 1-0

Away

5/14/2022

DC United

D 2-2

Home

5/18/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

5/22/2022

New York

-

Home

5/28/2022

Portland

-

Home

6/19/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
