Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF
Wednesday's slate in MLS will see Inter Miami CF face off against Philadelphia Union. The game at Subaru Park gets underway at 7:30 PM ET. Philadelphia is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 20. Inter Miami CF is 23rd, with 11.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Inter Miami CF
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Subaru Park
Philadelphia and Inter Miami CF Stats
- Philadelphia has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (11th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has conceded 21 in 11 (25th in league).
- Inter Miami CF puts up 1.0 goal per match (23rd in MLS), and Philadelphia gives up 0.8 per game (second in league).
- Philadelphia's goal differential is +7, which is sixth in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 26th in the league, at -10.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has six goals in 11 games (ninth in league).
- Gazdag is Philadelphia's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 14 shots, 1.3 per game) in 11 league appearances.
- Sergio Santos is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three (on six chances created) in eight league appearances.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Away
5/7/2022
LAFC
D 2-2
Away
5/14/2022
New York
D 1-1
Home
5/18/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/22/2022
Portland
-
Away
5/28/2022
New England
-
Away
6/18/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/30/2022
New England
L 2-0
Away
5/7/2022
Charlotte FC
L 1-0
Away
5/14/2022
DC United
D 2-2
Home
5/18/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
5/22/2022
New York
-
Home
5/28/2022
Portland
-
Home
6/19/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Away
