Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

May 14, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) kicks the ball against D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday's slate in MLS will see Inter Miami CF face off against Philadelphia Union. The game at Subaru Park gets underway at 7:30 PM ET. Philadelphia is currently sixth overall in the league in points, with 20. Inter Miami CF is 23rd, with 11.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Inter Miami CF

Match Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Subaru Park

Subaru Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and Inter Miami CF Stats

Philadelphia has scored 16 goals in 11 matches (11th in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has conceded 21 in 11 (25th in league).

Inter Miami CF puts up 1.0 goal per match (23rd in MLS), and Philadelphia gives up 0.8 per game (second in league).

Philadelphia's goal differential is +7, which is sixth in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 26th in the league, at -10.

Philadelphia Key Players

Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has six goals in 11 games (ninth in league).

Gazdag is Philadelphia's joint top scorer this season, with six goals (on 14 shots, 1.3 per game) in 11 league appearances.

Sergio Santos is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with three (on six chances created) in eight league appearances.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Nashville SC D 1-1 Away 5/7/2022 LAFC D 2-2 Away 5/14/2022 New York D 1-1 Home 5/18/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 5/22/2022 Portland - Away 5/28/2022 New England - Away 6/18/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home

Inter Miami CF Schedule