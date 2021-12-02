Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

    Sunday in MLS will feature Philadelphia Union versus New York City FC, with action getting underway from Subaru Park at 3:00 PM ET on . Philadelphia currently has 58 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. New York City FC has 55 points, and is eighth overall.

    How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York City FC

    Philadelphia and New York City FC Stats

    • Philadelphia is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and New York City FC is sixth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
    • New York City FC has scored 60 goals in 36 games (third in MLS), and Philadelphia has conceded 36 in 36 (fourth in league).
    • Philadelphia has a goal differential of +14 on the season, which is seventh in the league.
    • In terms of goal differential, New York City FC is third in the league, at +22.

    Philadelphia Key Players

    • Kacper Przybylko is Philadelphia's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 36 games (25th in league).
    • Jamiro Monteiro is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with five in 28 games (61st in league).

    New York City FC Key Players

    • New York City FC is led by Valentin Castellanos, with 20 goals (on 79 shots) in 34 league games.
    • New York City FC's top facilitator is Maxi Moralez, with 12 assists in 32 games (third in league).

    Philadelphia Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    11/7/2021

    New York City FC

    T 1-1

    Away

    11/20/2021

    New York

    W 1-0

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Nashville SC

    T 1-1

    Home

    12/5/2021

    New York City FC

    -

    Home

    New York City FC Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    11/7/2021

    Philadelphia

    T 1-1

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Atlanta United FC

    W 2-0

    Home

    11/30/2021

    New England

    T 2-2

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    New York City FC at Philadelphia Union

    TV CHANNEL:
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
