Nov 30, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates his goal scored agianst the New England Revolution during extra time in the conference semifinals of the 2021 MLS playoffs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will feature Philadelphia Union versus New York City FC, with action getting underway from Subaru Park at 3:00 PM ET on . Philadelphia currently has 58 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. New York City FC has 55 points, and is eighth overall.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York City FC

Match Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Subaru Park

Subaru Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and New York City FC Stats

Philadelphia is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and New York City FC is sixth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).

New York City FC has scored 60 goals in 36 games (third in MLS), and Philadelphia has conceded 36 in 36 (fourth in league).

Philadelphia has a goal differential of +14 on the season, which is seventh in the league.

In terms of goal differential, New York City FC is third in the league, at +22.

Philadelphia Key Players

Kacper Przybylko is Philadelphia's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 36 games (25th in league).

Przybylko has 12 goals in 36 appearances to tie for the team-high in goals.

Jamiro Monteiro is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with five in 28 games (61st in league).

New York City FC Key Players

New York City FC is led by Valentin Castellanos, with 20 goals (on 79 shots) in 34 league games.

Castellanos has scored 20 times in 34 appearances, tied for the team lead.

New York City FC's top facilitator is Maxi Moralez, with 12 assists in 32 games (third in league).

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 New York City FC T 1-1 Away 11/20/2021 New York W 1-0 Home 11/28/2021 Nashville SC T 1-1 Home 12/5/2021 New York City FC - Home

New York City FC Schedule