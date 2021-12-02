Publish date:
How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will feature Philadelphia Union versus New York City FC, with action getting underway from Subaru Park at 3:00 PM ET on . Philadelphia currently has 58 points, ranking sixth overall in the league. New York City FC has 55 points, and is eighth overall.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York City FC
- Match Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Philadelphia and New York City FC Stats
- Philadelphia is 12th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and New York City FC is sixth defensively (1.1 conceded per game).
- New York City FC has scored 60 goals in 36 games (third in MLS), and Philadelphia has conceded 36 in 36 (fourth in league).
- Philadelphia has a goal differential of +14 on the season, which is seventh in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, New York City FC is third in the league, at +22.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Kacper Przybylko is Philadelphia's leading scorer this year, with 12 goals in 36 games (25th in league).
- Jamiro Monteiro is Philadelphia's leader in assists, with five in 28 games (61st in league).
New York City FC Key Players
- New York City FC is led by Valentin Castellanos, with 20 goals (on 79 shots) in 34 league games.
- New York City FC's top facilitator is Maxi Moralez, with 12 assists in 32 games (third in league).
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
New York City FC
T 1-1
Away
11/20/2021
New York
W 1-0
Home
11/28/2021
Nashville SC
T 1-1
Home
12/5/2021
New York City FC
-
Home
New York City FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Philadelphia
T 1-1
Home
11/21/2021
Atlanta United FC
W 2-0
Home
11/30/2021
New England
T 2-2
Away
12/5/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
How To Watch
December
5
2021
New York City FC at Philadelphia Union
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)