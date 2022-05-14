Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New York Red Bulls will take to the pitch against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 14 in MLS. The game at Subaru Park gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. Philadelphia is currently fifth in the league in points, with 19. New York is sixth, with 18.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York
- Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Subaru Park
Philadelphia and New York Stats
- Philadelphia is 10th in MLS in goals scored (15 in 10 games), and New York is third in goals allowed (eight in 10).
- New York is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Philadelphia is giving up 0.8 per match (third in league).
- Philadelphia's goal differential is +7, which ranks sixth in the league.
- New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +8.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with five goals (on 12 shots) in 10 league games.
- Julian Carranza has four goals in nine appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Philadelphia.
- Philadelphia's leader in assists is Carranza, who has two in nine games (20th in league).
New York Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Montreal
D 1-1
Home
5/1/2022
Nashville SC
D 1-1
Away
5/7/2022
LAFC
D 2-2
Away
5/14/2022
New York
-
Home
5/18/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
5/22/2022
Portland
-
Away
5/28/2022
New England
-
Away
New York Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Orlando City SC
W 3-0
Away
4/30/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Away
5/7/2022
Portland
D 1-1
Home
5/14/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
5/18/2022
Chicago
-
Home
5/22/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
5/28/2022
DC United
-
Home
