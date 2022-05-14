Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls will take to the pitch against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 14 in MLS. The game at Subaru Park gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. Philadelphia is currently fifth in the league in points, with 19. New York is sixth, with 18.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Subaru Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and New York Stats

  • Philadelphia is 10th in MLS in goals scored (15 in 10 games), and New York is third in goals allowed (eight in 10).
  • New York is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Philadelphia is giving up 0.8 per match (third in league).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential is +7, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with five goals (on 12 shots) in 10 league games.
  • Julian Carranza has four goals in nine appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Philadelphia.
  • Philadelphia's leader in assists is Carranza, who has two in nine games (20th in league).

New York Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Montreal

D 1-1

Home

5/1/2022

Nashville SC

D 1-1

Away

5/7/2022

LAFC

D 2-2

Away

5/14/2022

New York

-

Home

5/18/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

5/22/2022

Portland

-

Away

5/28/2022

New England

-

Away

New York Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Orlando City SC

W 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Chicago

W 2-1

Away

5/7/2022

Portland

D 1-1

Home

5/14/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

5/18/2022

Chicago

-

Home

5/22/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

5/28/2022

DC United

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
