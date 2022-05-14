Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

New York Red Bulls will take to the pitch against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 14 in MLS. The game at Subaru Park gets underway at 7:30 PM ET on MSG. Philadelphia is currently fifth in the league in points, with 19. New York is sixth, with 18.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New York

Match Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG (Regional restrictions may apply)

MSG (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Subaru Park

Philadelphia and New York Stats

Philadelphia is 10th in MLS in goals scored (15 in 10 games), and New York is third in goals allowed (eight in 10).

New York is scoring 1.6 goals per match (fifth in MLS), and Philadelphia is giving up 0.8 per match (third in league).

Philadelphia's goal differential is +7, which ranks sixth in the league.

New York is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +8.

Philadelphia Key Players

Daniel Gazdag is Philadelphia's leading scorer, with five goals (on 12 shots) in 10 league games.

Julian Carranza has four goals in nine appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's leader in assists is Carranza, who has two in nine games (20th in league).

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Montreal D 1-1 Home 5/1/2022 Nashville SC D 1-1 Away 5/7/2022 LAFC D 2-2 Away 5/14/2022 New York - Home 5/18/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home 5/22/2022 Portland - Away 5/28/2022 New England - Away

