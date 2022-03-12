Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke (19) in action against the Minnesota United at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes will visit Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Philadelphia currently has four points, ranking ninth in the league. San Jose has one point, and is 22nd overall.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Jose

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Subaru Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and San Jose Stats

  • Philadelphia was 10th in MLS in goals scored last season (51 in 37 matches), and San Jose was 17th in goals allowed (54).
  • San Jose scored 46 goals in 34 matches last season (15th in MLS), and Philadelphia conceded 38 (fifth in league).
  • Philadelphia's goal differential last season was +13, seventh in the league.
  • San Jose's goal differential last season was -8, 20th in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Sergio Santos had six goals over 30 games last year.
  • In 26 league games, Daniel Gazdag put up five goals.
  • Gazdag dished out three assists.

San Jose Key Players

  • Eduardo Lopez scored 12 goals (on 34 shots) last season.
  • Chris Wondolowski scored five goals (on 24 shots).
  • Cristian Espinoza had eight assists (on 32 chances created) last season.

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Minnesota United FC

D 1-1

Home

3/5/2022

Montreal

W 2-1

Away

3/12/2022

San Jose

-

Home

3/19/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Columbus

-

Home

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

New York

L 3-1

Home

3/5/2022

Columbus

D 3-3

Home

3/12/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

3/19/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

4/2/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Houston

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

San Jose Earthquakes at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

