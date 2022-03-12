How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes will visit Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Philadelphia currently has four points, ranking ninth in the league. San Jose has one point, and is 22nd overall.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Jose
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Stadium: Subaru Park
Philadelphia and San Jose Stats
- Philadelphia was 10th in MLS in goals scored last season (51 in 37 matches), and San Jose was 17th in goals allowed (54).
- San Jose scored 46 goals in 34 matches last season (15th in MLS), and Philadelphia conceded 38 (fifth in league).
- Philadelphia's goal differential last season was +13, seventh in the league.
- San Jose's goal differential last season was -8, 20th in the league.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Sergio Santos had six goals over 30 games last year.
- In 26 league games, Daniel Gazdag put up five goals.
- Gazdag dished out three assists.
San Jose Key Players
- Eduardo Lopez scored 12 goals (on 34 shots) last season.
- Chris Wondolowski scored five goals (on 24 shots).
- Cristian Espinoza had eight assists (on 32 chances created) last season.
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
Minnesota United FC
D 1-1
Home
3/5/2022
Montreal
W 2-1
Away
3/12/2022
San Jose
-
Home
3/19/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Columbus
-
Home
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
New York
L 3-1
Home
3/5/2022
Columbus
D 3-3
Home
3/12/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
3/19/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
4/2/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Houston
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
San Jose Earthquakes at Philadelphia Union
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
