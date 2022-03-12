Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke (19) in action against the Minnesota United at Subaru Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes will visit Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET in MLS, with the action broadcast on NBC Sports Networks. Philadelphia currently has four points, ranking ninth in the league. San Jose has one point, and is 22nd overall.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. San Jose

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: Subaru Park

Philadelphia and San Jose Stats

Philadelphia was 10th in MLS in goals scored last season (51 in 37 matches), and San Jose was 17th in goals allowed (54).

San Jose scored 46 goals in 34 matches last season (15th in MLS), and Philadelphia conceded 38 (fifth in league).

Philadelphia's goal differential last season was +13, seventh in the league.

San Jose's goal differential last season was -8, 20th in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

Sergio Santos had six goals over 30 games last year.

In 26 league games, Daniel Gazdag put up five goals.

Gazdag dished out three assists.

San Jose Key Players

Eduardo Lopez scored 12 goals (on 34 shots) last season.

Chris Wondolowski scored five goals (on 24 shots).

Cristian Espinoza had eight assists (on 32 chances created) last season.

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Minnesota United FC D 1-1 Home 3/5/2022 Montreal W 2-1 Away 3/12/2022 San Jose - Home 3/19/2022 NYCFC - Away 4/2/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 4/9/2022 Columbus - Home

San Jose Schedule