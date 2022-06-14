Poland vs. Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/14/2022

Poland and Belgium will meet at Stadion im. Kazimierza Gorskiego on Tuesday for a matchup in the UEFA Nations League. The contest will kick off on June 14 at 2:45 PM ET, broadcast on fubo Sports Network.

How to Watch Poland vs. Belgium

Match Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Stadion im. Kazimierza Gorskiego

Poland and Belgium Stats

Offensively, Poland is 15th in the UEFA Nations League (five goals, 1.7 per match). And defensively, Belgium is 43rd (six goals conceded, 2.0 per match). In World Cup qualifying, Poland scored 32 goals (2.9 per game) and Belgium conceded six goals (0.8 per game).

Belgium is third in the UEFA Nations League in goals scored (eight overall, 2.7 per game), and Poland is 52nd in goals conceded (nine overall, 3.0 per game). In World Cup qualifying, Belgium scored 25 goals (3.1 per game) and Poland allowed 11 goals (1.0 per game).

Poland has been outscored 9-5, and its -4 goal differential is 45th in the UEFA Nations League. (It was +21 in World Cup qualifying.)

Belgium is 15th in the UEFA Nations League in goal differential at +2 (and was +19 in the UEFA World Cup qualification cycle).

Poland Players to Watch

Sebastian Szymanski has one assist for Poland in this tournament (zero goals).

Poland's Robert Lewandowski has one goal (zero assists) in this tournament, and had nine goals and four assists in World Cup qualifying.

Lewandowski had 35 goals and three assists in 34 games for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.

In this competition, Karol Swiderski has one goal (plus five goals and one assist in World Cup qualifying).

Swiderski has four goals and one assist in 12 games for Charlotte FC in MLS.

Adam Buksa had five goals for Poland during the World Cup qualifying cycle.

In MLS, Buksa has six goals and two assists (in 10 games) for New England Revolution.

In the qualification cycle for the World Cup, Kamil Jozwiak had two goals and two assists.

Belgium Players to Watch

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi has netted one goal and two assists in this competition. He had one goal and one assist in World Cup qualifying.

In World Cup qualifiers, Belgium's Hans Vanaken recorded three goals and four assists.

In the most recent World Cup qualifying cycle, Romelu Lukaku had five goals and one assist.

In 29 Premier League matches, Lukaku compiled eight goals for Chelsea FC with no assists.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored one goal for Belgium in the current tournament. He also recorded two goals and two assists during the most recent World Cup qualifying campaign.

As part of Manchester City's scoring attack, De Bruyne collected 15 goals and eight assists in 33 Premier League matches.

In the most recent qualification campaign for the World Cup, Jeremy Doku compiled one goal and two assists.

In 16 Ligue 1 games, Doku gave Stade Rennes' offense a boost with one goal and two assists.

Poland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Wales June 1 W 2-1 Home Belgium June 8 L 6-1 Away Netherlands June 11 D 2-2 Away Belgium June 14 - Home Netherlands September 22 - Home Wales September 25 - Away

Belgium Schedule