How to Watch Poland vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wednesday's schedule in the UEFA Nations League will see Wales face off against Poland. The game at Wroclaw Olympic Stadium gets underway at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Poland vs. Wales

  • Match Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Wroclaw Olympic Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Poland and Wales Stats

  • Poland scored 32 goals in 11 games in World Cup qualifying, and Wales allowed 10 goals.
  • Wales scored 16 goals in nine matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign, and Poland conceded 11 goals.
  • With 32 goals scored and 11 allowed, Poland was fifth in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
  • In terms of goal differential, Wales was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +6.

Poland Players to Watch

  • In World Cup qualifying, Robert Lewandowski had nine goals (in nine matches) and four assists for Poland.
  • With his club (Bayern Munich, in the Bundesliga) last season, Lewandowski had 35 goals and three assists in 34 matches.
  • Karol Swiderski had five goals and one assist for Poland in World Cup qualifying.
  • In 12 matches for Charlotte FC (MLS), Swiderski has four goals and one assist.
  • Adam Buksa had five goals for Poland in World Cup qualifying.
  • With his club (New England Revolution, in MLS), Buksa has six goals and two assists in 10 matches.
  • Poland's Kamil Jozwiak scored two goals and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Wales Players to Watch

  • Wales' last World Cup qualifying cycle featured five goals and two assists from Gareth Bale.
  • Bale totaled one goal for Real Madrid (LaLiga) in 13 games, though he failed to dish out any assists.
  • Wales' last World Cup qualifying cycle featured Daniel James scoring two goals and delivering two assists.
  • James scored four goals and added four assists in 35 matches for Leeds United (Premier League).
  • Wales' last World Cup qualifying campaign featured one goal and two assists from Harry Wilson over eight games.
  • In the World Cup qualifying cycle (playing in five matches), Wales' Aaron Ramsey tallied three goals.

Poland Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Wales

June 1

-

Home

Belgium

June 8

-

Away

Netherlands

June 11

-

Away

Belgium

June 14

-

Home

Wales Schedule

OpponentDateScoreHome/Away

Poland

June 1

-

Away

Netherlands

June 8

-

Home

Belgium

June 11

-

Home

Netherlands

June 14

-

Away

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Poland vs. Wales

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
