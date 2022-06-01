Wednesday's schedule in the UEFA Nations League will see Wales face off against Poland. The game at Wroclaw Olympic Stadium gets underway at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Poland vs. Wales

Match Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Stadium: Wroclaw Olympic Stadium

Poland and Wales Stats

Poland scored 32 goals in 11 games in World Cup qualifying, and Wales allowed 10 goals.

Wales scored 16 goals in nine matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign, and Poland conceded 11 goals.

With 32 goals scored and 11 allowed, Poland was fifth in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.

In terms of goal differential, Wales was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +6.

Poland Players to Watch

In World Cup qualifying, Robert Lewandowski had nine goals (in nine matches) and four assists for Poland.

With his club (Bayern Munich, in the Bundesliga) last season, Lewandowski had 35 goals and three assists in 34 matches.

Karol Swiderski had five goals and one assist for Poland in World Cup qualifying.

In 12 matches for Charlotte FC (MLS), Swiderski has four goals and one assist.

Adam Buksa had five goals for Poland in World Cup qualifying.

With his club (New England Revolution, in MLS), Buksa has six goals and two assists in 10 matches.

Poland's Kamil Jozwiak scored two goals and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.

Wales Players to Watch

Wales' last World Cup qualifying cycle featured five goals and two assists from Gareth Bale.

Bale totaled one goal for Real Madrid (LaLiga) in 13 games, though he failed to dish out any assists.

Wales' last World Cup qualifying cycle featured Daniel James scoring two goals and delivering two assists.

James scored four goals and added four assists in 35 matches for Leeds United (Premier League).

Wales' last World Cup qualifying campaign featured one goal and two assists from Harry Wilson over eight games.

In the World Cup qualifying cycle (playing in five matches), Wales' Aaron Ramsey tallied three goals.

Poland Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Wales June 1 - Home Belgium June 8 - Away Netherlands June 11 - Away Belgium June 14 - Home

Wales Schedule