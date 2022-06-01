How to Watch Poland vs. Wales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wednesday's schedule in the UEFA Nations League will see Wales face off against Poland. The game at Wroclaw Olympic Stadium gets underway at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Poland vs. Wales
- Match Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Wroclaw Olympic Stadium
Poland and Wales Stats
- Poland scored 32 goals in 11 games in World Cup qualifying, and Wales allowed 10 goals.
- Wales scored 16 goals in nine matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign, and Poland conceded 11 goals.
- With 32 goals scored and 11 allowed, Poland was fifth in goal differential in UEFA World Cup qualifying play.
- In terms of goal differential, Wales was 20th in UEFA World Cup qualifying play at +6.
Poland Players to Watch
- In World Cup qualifying, Robert Lewandowski had nine goals (in nine matches) and four assists for Poland.
- With his club (Bayern Munich, in the Bundesliga) last season, Lewandowski had 35 goals and three assists in 34 matches.
- Karol Swiderski had five goals and one assist for Poland in World Cup qualifying.
- In 12 matches for Charlotte FC (MLS), Swiderski has four goals and one assist.
- Adam Buksa had five goals for Poland in World Cup qualifying.
- With his club (New England Revolution, in MLS), Buksa has six goals and two assists in 10 matches.
- Poland's Kamil Jozwiak scored two goals and had two assists in World Cup qualifying.
Wales Players to Watch
- Wales' last World Cup qualifying cycle featured five goals and two assists from Gareth Bale.
- Bale totaled one goal for Real Madrid (LaLiga) in 13 games, though he failed to dish out any assists.
- Wales' last World Cup qualifying cycle featured Daniel James scoring two goals and delivering two assists.
- James scored four goals and added four assists in 35 matches for Leeds United (Premier League).
- Wales' last World Cup qualifying campaign featured one goal and two assists from Harry Wilson over eight games.
- In the World Cup qualifying cycle (playing in five matches), Wales' Aaron Ramsey tallied three goals.
Poland Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Wales
June 1
-
Home
Belgium
June 8
-
Away
Netherlands
June 11
-
Away
Belgium
June 14
-
Home
Wales Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
Poland
June 1
-
Away
Netherlands
June 8
-
Home
Belgium
June 11
-
Home
Netherlands
June 14
-
Away
