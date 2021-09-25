The league-leading Thorns visit the Red Stars, who are looking to cement their playoff position.

The Portland Thorns (12-4-2, 38 points) will go on the road Saturday night to take on the Chicago Red Stars (7-7-5, 26 points) as both teams look to shore up their playoff positioning.

How to Watch Portland Thorns FC at Chicago Red Stars:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (WXFT-Chicago, IL)

The Thorns have been the clear No. 1 team in the league this season, leading in goals scored with 28 and allowing the second-fewest goals with 11. The team has taken the most shots and has the most shots on goal. This Thorns offense has been tough for opponents to stop.

Sophia Smith's six goals lead the team and have her tied for third in the NWSL. She leads the league in shots with 51, with Orlando's Sydney Leroux second with 41 shots. Simone Charley has five goals for Portland as well.

Chicago sits fifth on the league table. The team has won or tied in its last four games. The team is fifth in goals with 20 but has allowed 23 goals this season.

Five of those goals allowed came back in May when Portland defeated Chicago 5-0. That game started with Chicago's Tierna Davidson scoring an owl goal. Sophia Smith scored a pair of goals for the Thorns.

The Red Stars have allowed zero or one goal in five consecutive matches. This isn't the same defense that allowed the Thorns to rack up goals in that May meeting.

Regional restrictions may apply.