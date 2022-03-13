Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's action in MLS will see Austin FC play Portland Timbers. The game at Providence Park begins at 10:00 PM ET. Portland currently has two points, ranking 15th in the league. Austin FC has six points, and is first overall.
How to Watch Portland vs. Austin FC
- Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Providence Park
Portland and Austin FC Stats
- Portland scored 1.7 goals per game last season (second in MLS), and Austin FC conceded 1.6 (23rd).
- Austin FC scored one goal per match last season (27th in MLS), and Portland gave up 1.4 (17th in league).
- Portland was eighth in the league in goal differential last season, at +9.
- Austin FC was 25th in the league in goal differential last season, at -21.
Portland Key Players
- Felipe Mora was productive last season with 13 goals in 33 league games.
- Dairon Asprilla recorded 10 goals in 37 games last season.
- Sebastian Blanco's assist tally reached seven a season ago.
Austin FC Key Players
- Diego Fagundez scored seven goals in 33 games last season (46th in league).
- Cecilio Dominguez scored seven times in 34 appearances.
- Fagundez had four assists last season (53rd in league).
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
New England
D 2-2
Home
3/6/2022
LAFC
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
3/19/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
3/27/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
4/3/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/26/2022
FC Cincinnati
W 5-0
Home
3/6/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 5-1
Home
3/12/2022
Portland
-
Away
3/20/2022
Seattle
-
Home
4/2/2022
San Jose
-
Away
4/10/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
