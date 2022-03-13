Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's action in MLS will see Austin FC play Portland Timbers. The game at Providence Park begins at 10:00 PM ET. Portland currently has two points, ranking 15th in the league. Austin FC has six points, and is first overall.

How to Watch Portland vs. Austin FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV:
  • Stadium: Providence Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland and Austin FC Stats

  • Portland scored 1.7 goals per game last season (second in MLS), and Austin FC conceded 1.6 (23rd).
  • Austin FC scored one goal per match last season (27th in MLS), and Portland gave up 1.4 (17th in league).
  • Portland was eighth in the league in goal differential last season, at +9.
  • Austin FC was 25th in the league in goal differential last season, at -21.

Portland Key Players

  • Felipe Mora was productive last season with 13 goals in 33 league games.
  • Dairon Asprilla recorded 10 goals in 37 games last season.
  • Sebastian Blanco's assist tally reached seven a season ago.

Austin FC Key Players

  • Diego Fagundez scored seven goals in 33 games last season (46th in league).
  • Cecilio Dominguez scored seven times in 34 appearances.
  • Fagundez had four assists last season (53rd in league).

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

New England

D 2-2

Home

3/6/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

3/19/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

3/27/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

4/3/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

FC Cincinnati

W 5-0

Home

3/6/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 5-1

Home

3/12/2022

Portland

-

Away

3/20/2022

Seattle

-

Home

4/2/2022

San Jose

-

Away

4/10/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

How To Watch

March
12
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010551898h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bordeaux in Canada

By Matthew Beighle11 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17463736
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

By Adam Childs6 hours ago
USATSI_17870006
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_17877438
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas8 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango (9), Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) and Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla (27) battle for the ball in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy