Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Saturday's action in MLS will see Austin FC play Portland Timbers. The game at Providence Park begins at 10:00 PM ET. Portland currently has two points, ranking 15th in the league. Austin FC has six points, and is first overall.

How to Watch Portland vs. Austin FC

Match Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Providence Park

Portland and Austin FC Stats

Portland scored 1.7 goals per game last season (second in MLS), and Austin FC conceded 1.6 (23rd).

Austin FC scored one goal per match last season (27th in MLS), and Portland gave up 1.4 (17th in league).

Portland was eighth in the league in goal differential last season, at +9.

Austin FC was 25th in the league in goal differential last season, at -21.

Portland Key Players

Felipe Mora was productive last season with 13 goals in 33 league games.

Dairon Asprilla recorded 10 goals in 37 games last season.

Sebastian Blanco's assist tally reached seven a season ago.

Austin FC Key Players

Diego Fagundez scored seven goals in 33 games last season (46th in league).

Cecilio Dominguez scored seven times in 34 appearances.

Fagundez had four assists last season (53rd in league).

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 New England D 2-2 Home 3/6/2022 LAFC D 1-1 Away 3/12/2022 Austin FC - Home 3/19/2022 FC Dallas - Away 3/27/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 4/3/2022 Los Angeles - Home

Austin FC Schedule