Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Portland Timbers host New York City FC. The game at Providence Park gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. New York City FC has 58 points, ranking eighth in the league. Portland has 64 points, and is fifth overall.
How to Watch Portland vs. New York City FC
- Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Stadium: Providence Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Portland and New York City FC Stats
- New York City FC is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.4 per match (16th in league).
- Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in MLS), and New York City FC is giving up 1.1 per game (sixth in league).
- New York City FC's goal differential (+23) is third in the league.
- Portland has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which is eighth in the league.
New York City FC Key Players
- Valentin Castellanos has 20 goals in 34 games -- tops on New York City FC, and first in the league.
- Jesus Medina has nine goals in 36 appearances, second-best on New York City FC.
- Maxi Moralez is New York City FC's leader in assists, with 12 in 33 games (second in league).
Portland Key Players
- Portland is led by Felipe Mora, with 12 goals (on 34 shots) in 32 league games.
- Portland's second-leading scorer is Dairon Asprilla, with 10 in 36 games.
- Portland's best playmaker is Sebastian Blanco, with seven assists (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.
New York City FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Atlanta United FC
W 2-0
Home
11/30/2021
New England
T 2-2
Away
12/5/2021
Philadelphia
W 2-1
Away
12/11/2021
Portland
-
Away
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Minnesota United FC
W 3-1
Home
11/25/2021
Colorado
W 1-0
Away
12/4/2021
Real Salt Lake
W 2-0
Home
12/11/2021
New York City FC
-
Home
How To Watch
December
11
2021
New York City FC at Portland Timbers
TV CHANNEL:
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)