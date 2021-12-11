Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

    Saturday's slate in MLS will see Portland Timbers host New York City FC. The game at Providence Park gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. New York City FC has 58 points, ranking eighth in the league. Portland has 64 points, and is fifth overall.

    How to Watch Portland vs. New York City FC

    Portland and New York City FC Stats

    • New York City FC is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.4 per match (16th in league).
    • Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in MLS), and New York City FC is giving up 1.1 per game (sixth in league).
    • New York City FC's goal differential (+23) is third in the league.
    • Portland has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which is eighth in the league.

    New York City FC Key Players

    • Valentin Castellanos has 20 goals in 34 games -- tops on New York City FC, and first in the league.
    • Jesus Medina has nine goals in 36 appearances, second-best on New York City FC.
    • Maxi Moralez is New York City FC's leader in assists, with 12 in 33 games (second in league).

    Portland Key Players

    • Portland is led by Felipe Mora, with 12 goals (on 34 shots) in 32 league games.
    • Portland's second-leading scorer is Dairon Asprilla, with 10 in 36 games.
    • Portland's best playmaker is Sebastian Blanco, with seven assists (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.

    New York City FC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Atlanta United FC

    W 2-0

    Home

    11/30/2021

    New England

    T 2-2

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Philadelphia

    W 2-1

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Portland

    -

    Away

    Portland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Minnesota United FC

    W 3-1

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Colorado

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Real Salt Lake

    W 2-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    New York City FC

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    New York City FC at Portland Timbers

    TV CHANNEL:
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stade brestois
    Soccer

    Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17142524
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    1 minute ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby

    1 minute ago
    washington state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Dakota State at Washington State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17331830
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Cup Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15307077
    College Football

    How to Watch Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy