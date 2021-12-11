Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Portland Timbers host New York City FC. The game at Providence Park gets underway at 3:00 PM ET. New York City FC has 58 points, ranking eighth in the league. Portland has 64 points, and is fifth overall.

How to Watch Portland vs. New York City FC

Match Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV:

Stadium: Providence Park

Providence Park Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland and New York City FC Stats

New York City FC is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.4 per match (16th in league).

Portland is scoring 1.7 goals per match (second in MLS), and New York City FC is giving up 1.1 per game (sixth in league).

New York City FC's goal differential (+23) is third in the league.

Portland has a goal differential of +9 on the season, which is eighth in the league.

New York City FC Key Players

Valentin Castellanos has 20 goals in 34 games -- tops on New York City FC, and first in the league.

Jesus Medina has nine goals in 36 appearances, second-best on New York City FC.

Maxi Moralez is New York City FC's leader in assists, with 12 in 33 games (second in league).

Portland Key Players

Portland is led by Felipe Mora, with 12 goals (on 34 shots) in 32 league games.

Portland's second-leading scorer is Dairon Asprilla, with 10 in 36 games.

Portland's best playmaker is Sebastian Blanco, with seven assists (on 24 chances created) in 28 league appearances.

New York City FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Atlanta United FC W 2-0 Home 11/30/2021 New England T 2-2 Away 12/5/2021 Philadelphia W 2-1 Away 12/11/2021 Portland - Away

Portland Schedule