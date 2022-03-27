Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Orlando City SC forward Facundo Torres (17) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (1) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Orlando City won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC will meet at Providence Park on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 27 at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN. Portland currently has five points, ranking 19th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has seven points, and is 11th overall.

How to Watch Portland vs. Orlando City SC

Portland and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Portland is 12th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 games), and Orlando City SC is second in goals conceded (two in 4).
  • Orlando City SC is scoring one goal per match (18th in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.8 per match (18th in league).
  • Portland is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential (+2) is eighth in the league.

Portland Key Players

  • Portland is led by Yimmi Chara, who has two goals in four games (ninth in league).
  • Dairon Asprilla is Portland's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.
  • Portland's leader in assists is Chara, who has one in four games (17th in league).

Orlando City SC Key Players

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

LAFC

D 1-1

Away

3/12/2022

Austin FC

W 1-0

Home

3/19/2022

FC Dallas

L 4-1

Away

3/27/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

4/3/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

4/9/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

4/16/2022

Houston

-

Away

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Chicago

D 0-0

Away

3/12/2022

FC Cincinnati

L 2-1

Home

3/19/2022

Los Angeles

W 1-0

Away

3/27/2022

Portland

-

Away

4/2/2022

LAFC

-

Home

4/9/2022

Chicago

-

Home

4/16/2022

Columbus

-

Away

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Orlando City SC at Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

