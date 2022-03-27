Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC will meet at Providence Park on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The game will begin on March 27 at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN. Portland currently has five points, ranking 19th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has seven points, and is 11th overall.
How to Watch Portland vs. Orlando City SC
- Match Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Providence Park
Portland and Orlando City SC Stats
- Portland is 12th in MLS in goals scored (five in 4 games), and Orlando City SC is second in goals conceded (two in 4).
- Orlando City SC is scoring one goal per match (18th in MLS), and Portland is giving up 1.8 per match (18th in league).
- Portland is 19th in the league in goal differential, at -2.
- Orlando City SC's goal differential (+2) is eighth in the league.
Portland Key Players
- Portland is led by Yimmi Chara, who has two goals in four games (ninth in league).
- Dairon Asprilla is Portland's second-leading scorer, with one goal in four league games.
- Portland's leader in assists is Chara, who has one in four games (17th in league).
Orlando City SC Key Players
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/6/2022
LAFC
D 1-1
Away
3/12/2022
Austin FC
W 1-0
Home
3/19/2022
FC Dallas
L 4-1
Away
3/27/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
4/3/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
4/9/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
4/16/2022
Houston
-
Away
Orlando City SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Chicago
D 0-0
Away
3/12/2022
FC Cincinnati
L 2-1
Home
3/19/2022
Los Angeles
W 1-0
Away
3/27/2022
Portland
-
Away
4/2/2022
LAFC
-
Home
4/9/2022
Chicago
-
Home
4/16/2022
Columbus
-
Away
How To Watch
March
27
2022
Orlando City SC at Portland Timbers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
