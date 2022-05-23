Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) works against Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday in MLS will include Portland Timbers versus Philadelphia Union, with action starting from Providence Park at 10:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Portland currently has 15 points, ranking 18th overall in the league. Philadelphia has 21 points, and is sixth overall.

How to Watch Portland vs. Philadelphia

  • Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Providence Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Portland and Philadelphia Stats

  • Portland scores 1.5 goals per game (seventh in MLS), and Philadelphia allows 0.8 per game (first in league).
  • Philadelphia is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Portland is conceding 1.6 per game (20th in league).
  • Portland's goal differential (-1) is 15th in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is sixth in the league, at +7.

Portland Key Players

  • Bill Tuiloma is Portland's leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots) in 12 league games.
  • Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has four in 12 games (third in league).

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

New York

D 1-1

Away

5/14/2022

Sporting Kansas City

W 7-2

Home

5/18/2022

San Jose

L 3-2

Away

5/22/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

5/28/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

6/18/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

6/25/2022

Colorado

-

Home

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

LAFC

D 2-2

Away

5/14/2022

New York

D 1-1

Home

5/18/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 0-0

Home

5/22/2022

Portland

-

Away

5/28/2022

New England

-

Away

6/18/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

6/26/2022

NYCFC

-

Home

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Philadelphia Union at Portland Timbers

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 1, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag (6) works against Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half at Geodis Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
