Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

Sunday in MLS will include Portland Timbers versus Philadelphia Union, with action starting from Providence Park at 10:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Portland currently has 15 points, ranking 18th overall in the league. Philadelphia has 21 points, and is sixth overall.

How to Watch Portland vs. Philadelphia

Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Providence Park

Portland and Philadelphia Stats

Portland scores 1.5 goals per game (seventh in MLS), and Philadelphia allows 0.8 per game (first in league).

Philadelphia is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Portland is conceding 1.6 per game (20th in league).

Portland's goal differential (-1) is 15th in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is sixth in the league, at +7.

Portland Key Players

Bill Tuiloma is Portland's leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots) in 12 league games.

Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has four in 12 games (third in league).

Philadelphia Key Players

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 New York D 1-1 Away 5/14/2022 Sporting Kansas City W 7-2 Home 5/18/2022 San Jose L 3-2 Away 5/22/2022 Philadelphia - Home 5/28/2022 Inter Miami CF - Away 6/18/2022 Los Angeles - Away 6/25/2022 Colorado - Home

