Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/22/2022

How to Watch Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in MLS will include Portland Timbers versus Philadelphia Union, with action starting from Providence Park at 10:00 PM ET on FOX Sports Networks. Portland currently has 15 points, ranking 18th overall in the league. Philadelphia has 21 points, and is sixth overall.
How to Watch Portland vs. Philadelphia
- Match Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Providence Park
Portland and Philadelphia Stats
- Portland scores 1.5 goals per game (seventh in MLS), and Philadelphia allows 0.8 per game (first in league).
- Philadelphia is scoring 1.3 goals per game (13th in MLS), and Portland is conceding 1.6 per game (20th in league).
- Portland's goal differential (-1) is 15th in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Philadelphia is sixth in the league, at +7.
Portland Key Players
- Bill Tuiloma is Portland's leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots) in 12 league games.
- Portland's leader in assists is Sebastian Blanco, who has four in 12 games (third in league).
Philadelphia Key Players
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
New York
D 1-1
Away
5/14/2022
Sporting Kansas City
W 7-2
Home
5/18/2022
San Jose
L 3-2
Away
5/22/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
5/28/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
6/18/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
6/25/2022
Colorado
-
Home
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
LAFC
D 2-2
Away
5/14/2022
New York
D 1-1
Home
5/18/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 0-0
Home
5/22/2022
Portland
-
Away
5/28/2022
New England
-
Away
6/18/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
6/26/2022
NYCFC
-
Home
